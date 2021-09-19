UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 10,040 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

HANOI, Sept. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) --:Vietnam reported 10,040 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 10,025 locally transmitted and 15 imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The new infections brought the country's total tally to 687,063, with 17,090 deaths, the ministry said.

Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 5,496 in the epicenter Ho Chi Minh City, 2,332 in the nearby Binh Duong province, and 953 in Dong Nai province.

As many as 457,505 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 9,137 from Saturday, while over 34 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, according to the ministry.

As of Sunday, Vietnam has registered a total of 682,617 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said.

