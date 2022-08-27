UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 2,197 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Vietnam reports 2,197 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 2,197 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down by 1,149 from Friday, according to its Ministry of Health.

All the new cases were locally transmitted, said the health ministry.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 11,401,597. The country reported a new death from the pandemic in the northern Ninh Binh province on Saturday, bringing the total fatalities to 43,111.

As of Saturday, 161 severe cases were in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 10,140,204 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 89 percent of the total infections, have recovered.

Nearly 255.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including roughly 218.3 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with the Omicron BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.12.1 and BA.2.74 sub-variants, and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.

Related Topics

Ninh Binh Vietnam From Asia Million

Recent Stories

United States Donates Additional Nine Million COVI ..

United States Donates Additional Nine Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

3 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General Receives Letter of Accreditat ..

UN Secretary-General Receives Letter of Accreditation of New OIC Permanent Obser ..

3 hours ago
 META affirms stringent approach to user privacy in ..

META affirms stringent approach to user privacy in virtual session with Pakistan ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2022

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th August 2022

8 hours ago
 White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas S ..

White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas Supply to Europe Ahead of Winte ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.