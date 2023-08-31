HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Vietnam will apply security control measures at level 1 (the highest) at local airports and aviation service supply facilities, in view of the imminent surge of passengers during the National Day holiday, local media reported on Thursday.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has requested relevant agencies to increase security staff and equipment to serve the security control activities and avoid congestion at airports, said Vietnam news.

In particular, Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City, which will serve an average of 720 flights with up to 130,000 passengers per day during the holiday, will closely coordinate with airlines and ground service units to update flight schedules, and proactively arrange resources and equipment for ground service units, the newspaper said.

Meanwhile, Noi Bai airport in Hanoi has developed plans for organizing passenger flows and has staff on standby to ensure the provision of services and rapid passenger clearance if there is a surge in passengers, the newspaper cited Tran Hoai Phuong, director of the airport, as saying.

As of Tuesday, several local flights recorded booking rates of over 70 percent for Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 at the start of the four-day national holiday, according to the CAAV.