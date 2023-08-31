Open Menu

Vietnam's Aviation Tightens Security, Gears Up For Holiday Surge

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Vietnam's aviation tightens security, gears up for holiday surge

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Vietnam will apply security control measures at level 1 (the highest) at local airports and aviation service supply facilities, in view of the imminent surge of passengers during the National Day holiday, local media reported on Thursday.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has requested relevant agencies to increase security staff and equipment to serve the security control activities and avoid congestion at airports, said Vietnam news.

In particular, Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City, which will serve an average of 720 flights with up to 130,000 passengers per day during the holiday, will closely coordinate with airlines and ground service units to update flight schedules, and proactively arrange resources and equipment for ground service units, the newspaper said.

Meanwhile, Noi Bai airport in Hanoi has developed plans for organizing passenger flows and has staff on standby to ensure the provision of services and rapid passenger clearance if there is a surge in passengers, the newspaper cited Tran Hoai Phuong, director of the airport, as saying.

As of Tuesday, several local flights recorded booking rates of over 70 percent for Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 at the start of the four-day national holiday, according to the CAAV.

Related Topics

Hanoi Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Media Airport

Recent Stories

flydubai grows its African network with the launch ..

Flydubai grows its African network with the launch of flights to Mombasa in Keny ..

19 minutes ago
 Bangladesh opt to bat first against Sri Lanka in A ..

Bangladesh opt to bat first against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 Opener

22 minutes ago
 Gas Safety Committee ensures emirate-wide LPG syst ..

Gas Safety Committee ensures emirate-wide LPG system safety with three new circu ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committee Overseeing National Strate ..

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils jerseys sans host ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils jerseys sans host country name on logo

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli Secretary-General of Educatio ..

2 hours ago
OIC General Secretariat Participates in the Second ..

OIC General Secretariat Participates in the Second Kazan Global Youth Summit

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Chief Scholar of ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Chief Scholar of the Iraqi Fiqh Academy

2 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 30: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Feature ..

Infinix HOT 30: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Features You Can't Ignore

2 hours ago
 SMBR Nabeel Javed visits e-Khidmat Center at ASTP ..

SMBR Nabeel Javed visits e-Khidmat Center at ASTP to hold progress review meetin ..

2 hours ago
 Aldar launches ‘Gardenia Bay’ new Yas Island r ..

Aldar launches ‘Gardenia Bay’ new Yas Island residential community

2 hours ago
 du announces key sponsors, partners for its ICT ev ..

Du announces key sponsors, partners for its ICT event ‘Envision’

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous