UrduPoint.com

Vietnam's Flag Carrier To Provide 1,500 More Flights For Lunar New Year Holiday

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Vietnam's flag carrier to provide 1,500 more flights for Lunar New Year holiday

HANOI, Dec. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) --:Vietnam's flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines, will add 1,500 flights to meet the increasing demand of local passengers during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.

The number of additional flights is equivalent to 224,000 seats which will be provided from Jan. 6 to Feb. 5, 2023, Vietnam news Agency reported on Tuesday.

The routes that will see more flights include those between Hanoi, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Vinh, Thanh Hoa and Hue, among others.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) in late October announced that domestic airlines had planned to increase the number of seats to 6.7 million from 5.1 million to meet the travel demand ahead of and during the Lunar New Year.

With 8,079 flights to be added in the period, the daily average number of flights will be increased to 1,087 from 826.

Related Topics

Thanh Hoa Vinh Hue Da Nang Hanoi Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam October From Million

Recent Stories

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to arrive in Pakist ..

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

33 minutes ago
 Malala who lands in Lahore to attend multiple even ..

Malala who lands in Lahore to attend multiple events

45 minutes ago
 Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climat ..

Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climate change impacts at Int’l le ..

2 hours ago
 FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

3 hours ago
 PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through ..

PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through PITB Developed Cash Benefit A ..

4 hours ago
 United Nation Economic and Social Commission for A ..

United Nation Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.