HANOI, Dec. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) --:Vietnam's flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines, will add 1,500 flights to meet the increasing demand of local passengers during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.

The number of additional flights is equivalent to 224,000 seats which will be provided from Jan. 6 to Feb. 5, 2023, Vietnam news Agency reported on Tuesday.

The routes that will see more flights include those between Hanoi, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Vinh, Thanh Hoa and Hue, among others.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) in late October announced that domestic airlines had planned to increase the number of seats to 6.7 million from 5.1 million to meet the travel demand ahead of and during the Lunar New Year.

With 8,079 flights to be added in the period, the daily average number of flights will be increased to 1,087 from 826.