Violent clashes break out in Bolivian cities after vote chaos: local media

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Violent clashes broke out in Bolivian cities late Monday after the main opposition candidate rejected results that seemed set to hand victory to long-time incumbent Evo Morales.

Rival supporters clashed in the capital La Paz, while in the southern city of Sucre, an angry mob set a local electoral authority's headquarters on fire, tv images showed.