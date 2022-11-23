ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Known as the chocolate hero of classical cinema, Pakistani actor, producer and script writer Waheed Murad's 39th death anniversary was observed on Wednesday.

"Legends like Waheed Murad, are born in centuries having their own natural and unique style of performing art which keeps them alive forever in hearts of their admirers," said Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Ayub Jamali while talking to APP.

These artistes are national assets and trend setters with their great services in the field of art and culture besides promoting soft image of the country. PNCA and other cultural organizations recognize their services by honoring them with due recognition through various awards and remember them through different programs across the country, he said.

Waheed Murad was known for his attractive personality, charming expressions, unique voice and unusual talent for acting.

He is considered among the most famous and influential actors. He started his film career in 1959 in the film Saathi when he was 21 years old. His bold and alluring performance style in the songs made him popular.

He was known for his work in films Ishara (1969), Armaan (1966) and Ehsaan (1967). His film Armaan, made great impact on the sub-continental film industry that made him a superstar overnight. He mesmerized Pakistani nation during 1960's and 70's.

In November 2010, after a 27 years after his death, he was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz, the third highest honor and civilian award by the State of Pakistan, given in the fields of literature, arts, sports, medicine, or science. Waheed acted in a total of 124 films as an actor and 6 films as a special appearance star. He had produced 11 films, directed 1 film and written 4 films. He died on November 23, 1983 in Karachi.