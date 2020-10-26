UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street Open Sharply Lower On Downbeat Stimulus Talks

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 08:00 PM

Wall Street open sharply lower on downbeat stimulus talks

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Downbeat comments from a White House official on the prospects of a new fiscal stimulus package for the US economy sent stocks trading much lower at the open on Monday.

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.4 percent at 27,941.28.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.9 percent to 3,433.34, while the tech-rich Nasdaq dropped 0.2 percent to 11,524.63.

Democrats and Republicans in Washington have tried for months to agree before the November 3 election on another massive stimulus package to help the economy recover from the Covid-19 downturn.

But there has been no agreement yet, and White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said before markets opened that differences remain between the two sides.

"The talks have certainly slowed down, but they're not ending," Kudlow said on CNBC, while declining to make a prediction about the prospects for an agreement.

That flew in the face of expectations on Wall Street that lawmakers would eventually overcome their differences, and the nationwide surged in new coronavirus infections also dampened sentiment.

Investors are also expecting a flurry of earnings reports from major companies this week, including Ford, Pfizer, Caterpillar and 3M.

Shares of donut giant Dunkin shots up 16 percent after confirming it was in talks on a deal to be acquired by Inspire Brands and go private.

Related Topics

Election Washington White House November Stocks Market From Agreement Ford Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to focus on challe ..

6 minutes ago

UAE keen to enhance coordination and communication ..

35 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates virtual edition of W ..

36 minutes ago

Lawyers’ campaigns get momentum as PBC elections ..

43 minutes ago

SEHA increases accessibility of seasonal influenza ..

51 minutes ago

&#039;Helping Hand’ initiative implements variou ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.