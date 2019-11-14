UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Walmart Touts Growing Momentum As Q3 Earnings Surge To $3.3 Bn

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 09:30 PM

Walmart touts growing momentum as Q3 earnings surge to $3.3 bn

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Retail giant Walmart saw profits surge in the latest quarter on an explosion in online sales and are looking to build on that heading into the critical holiday shopping season, according to results released Thursday.

Company executives touted the growing momentum, especially as it ramps up ecommerce to expand beyond popular grocery deliveries, and branches into other areas like health care.

But the international outlook for the world's largest retailer is more mixed, including the uncertainty created by President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policy.

"The sales environment in the US continues to be positive, while internationally its softer and we're responding appropriately," Walmart chief Doug McMillon said in a statement.

The company's net income jumped more than 92 percent to nearly $3.3 billion in the three months ended October 31 compared to the same quarter a year earlier, the company reported.

Total revenue rose 2.5 percent or $3.1 billion, to $128 billion.

This resulted in adjusted earnings per share, a key US benchmark, of $1.16, well above the median estimate of $1.09 expected by analysts.

Related Topics

World Company Trump Same October Share Walmart Billion

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Italian Interior Ministe ..

21 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed meets Queen of Sweden

36 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Ali Usman takes fiv ..

46 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash elected FNC Speaker for 17th legislat ..

51 minutes ago

31St Convocation Of Pakistan Navy Engineering Coll ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Financial Services Authority extends MoU wit ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.