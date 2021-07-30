UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wang, Huang Win All-China Final In Badminton Mixed Doubles

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

Wang, Huang win all-China final in badminton mixed doubles

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :China's Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping upset the odds to win Olympic badminton mixed doubles gold on Friday, scoring a rare win over compatriots Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong.

The two pairs had met 15 times before the final, with Zheng and Huang -- twice world champions and the number one ranked team -- winning on 13 occasions.

But Wang and Huang claimed bragging rights when it mattered, edging a close match 21-17, 17-21, 21-19 to secure the gold.

"My mind went blank after the final point -- it still hasn't sunk in yet," said Wang.

"I had to tell myself, 'if you want to win this gold medal, first you have to win over yourself'.

" The win gave China its fourth Olympic gold in mixed doubles, putting the country back on top after Indonesia's Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir had won the title at the 2016 Rio Games.

But Wang and Huang had to come through a tense final game to claim the prize, with Huang saying the last few points "could have gone either way".

"It was a great match and everyone was at their best, mentally, physically and tactically," said Huang.

"We won the first game and they won the second game -- we were trying to figure out each other's minds."Japan's Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino won bronze, beating Hong Kong's Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet 21-17, 23-21.

Related Topics

World China Badminton Hong Kong Man Indonesia 2016 Gold Olympics Bronze Best Top

Recent Stories

Hillsborough stadium tragedy claims 97th victim

2 minutes ago

Indian Charge d'Affaires summoned on 'false, unten ..

2 minutes ago

Spain looking to improve their aim ahead of footba ..

2 minutes ago

Risk of vaccine-resistant variants highest when mo ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus Ready to Host Russian Troops If Necessary ..

2 minutes ago

Czechs give extra holiday to vaccinated civil serv ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.