UrduPoint.com

Waterways In Brazil's Manaus Choked By Tons Of Trash

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Waterways in Brazil's Manaus choked by tons of trash

Manaus, Brazil, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :In Manaus, the largest city in Brazil's Amazon rainforest, tons of stinking trash fill the canals and streams, giving one the feeling that they're visiting a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

On the west side of the city, in a poor neighborhood where homes have been erected on stilts, a worker uses an excavator to scoop up a bucket-load of bottles, pieces of plastic and even home appliances that have been tossed in the water.

Not far from the city's main port, municipal workers wearing orange uniforms gather garbage from a boat and pile it onto a big barge floating on the Rio Negro, one of the Amazon River's main tributaries.

With the rising water levels signaling an end to the rainy season, the mounds of trash are often intermingled with leaves and tree branches.

Each day, nearly 30 tonnes of debris is plucked from the water. In some areas, the water is almost completely covered.

The massive influx of trash to Manaus's waterways occurs around this time every year, but city authorities believe the situation has gotten worse in recent weeks.

From January to May, city workers have removed 4,500 tonnes of trash, most of which could have been recycled instead of being thrown in the river.

"The people who live on the water's edge throw garbage straight into the streams... few people put it in the trash," says Antonino Pereira, a 54-year-old Manaus resident who complains that the stench is unbearable.

According to the city's undersecretary of sanitation, Jose Reboucas, if the population was more aware of the costs associated with littering, the city could save one million reais (about $190,000) per month.

"The awareness of the population will be very beneficial for our city and especially for our environment," he told AFP.

The Amazonian region is also facing a major threat from deforestation, with more than 3,750 square kilometers (1,450 square miles) of jungle chopped down since the beginning of the year.

Related Topics

Poor Water Orange Rio Negro Manaus Pereira Brazil January May From Million

Recent Stories

SC decision on re-election of CM to bring down pol ..

SC decision on re-election of CM to bring down political temperature:Tarar

9 hours ago
 England's Potts gets Kohli before Pant leads India ..

England's Potts gets Kohli before Pant leads India rally

9 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of Ayaz ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of Ayaz Amir attack incident

9 hours ago
 Lampaert shocks 'big guys' in Tour de France opene ..

Lampaert shocks 'big guys' in Tour de France opener

9 hours ago
 EU's Takuba anti-terror force quits junta-controll ..

EU's Takuba anti-terror force quits junta-controlled Mali

9 hours ago
 Australia PM hails 'new start' in ties with France ..

Australia PM hails 'new start' in ties with France

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.