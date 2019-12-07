UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Watford Turn To Pearson For Premier League Rescue Mission

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 02:10 AM

Watford turn to Pearson for Premier League rescue mission

London, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Former Leicester and Southampton coach Nigel Pearson was on Friday handed the job of trying to keep Watford in the Premier League.

The 56-year-old succeeds the sacked Quique Sanchez Flores with Watford bottom of the table with just one league win all season.

They are already seven points adrift of safety.

"Nigel is an impressive coach and comes with all of the experience and success we believe can have a very positive impact on our season," said Watford chairman and chief executive Scott Duxbury.

"It's been a pleasure spending time listening to the passion with which he talks about the game.

"His enthusiasm, organisation and motivation will, I'm certain, prove essential in driving the team forwards and upwards over the coming weeks and months." Pearson previously kept Leicester in the Premier League in 2015 before being replaced by Claudio Ranieri.

His most recent managerial post was with OH Leuven in Belgium but he has been out of work since February.

Pearson, who has also managed Derby and Hull, will officially take charge after the weekend, with interim head coach Hayden Mullins in the hot seat for the match against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Related Topics

Job Derby Flores Southampton Leicester Belgium February 2015 Post All Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid announces second edition of UA ..

56 minutes ago

Thunberg urges climate action because 'people are ..

2 hours ago

Three killed, shooter dead in US navy base attack

2 hours ago

Ferguson 'incredibly proud' ahead of Everton manag ..

2 hours ago

French government sticks by pension reform as stri ..

2 hours ago

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiri peo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.