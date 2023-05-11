Wesley W. Simina elected as new president of Federated States of Micronesia

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Wesley W. Simina on Thursday was elected as the new president of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) during the first regular session of the 23rd FSM Congress.

According to the Office of FSM President, Simina will serve as the 10th president of the country.

Prior to his presidential election, Simina was the senator at-large for Chuuk State and also the speaker of the Congress.

During the first day of the 23rd FSM Congress, Aren B. Palik was re-elected as vice president. Palik used to work in the Congress as the Senator At-Large for Kosrae State.

The FSM National Government formally extended congratulations to Simina and Palik on their elections.