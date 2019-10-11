UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WeWork Founder Adam Neumann Removed From Forbes' Billionaire List

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 08:50 AM

WeWork founder Adam Neumann removed from Forbes' billionaire list

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Forbes on Thursday lopped more than $3 billion from its estimated net worth of WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann as the company faced skepticism regarding its future.

Earlier this year, Neumann was listed by Forbes as being among the richest people with an estimated net worth of $4.1 billion.

Forbes revised that figure to $600 million -- by no means paltry but a big, quick plunge in wealth.

Neumann, whose unconventional approach to business and governance pushed boundaries on Wall Street and in Silicon Valley, announced last month that he was stepping down as chief executive.

He exits the corner office as the company tries to reposition an initial public offering campaign that has sputtered.

Neumann, who will stay on as chairman, has faced questions over his perceived self-dealing, as well as the ability of his fast-growing company to become profitable.

His audacious approach to business won support from key investors, including the Japanese group SoftBank.

But his loose approach to corporate governance and conflicts of interest garnered scrutiny, as did a Wall Street Journal expose detailing drug and alcohol use and Neumann's aspirations to become the world's first trillionaire.

Known for his long hair and a wardrobe that favors T-shirts, Neumann, 40, is also recognized as a serial entrepreneur.

The New York-based startup that he launched in 2010 has touted itself as revolutionizing commercial real estate by offering shared, flexible workspace arrangements, and has operations in 111 cities in 29 countries.

However, the company, which lost $1.9 billion last year, has faced skepticism over its ability to make money, especially if the global economy slows significantly.

Architects of its plan for a stock market debut had scaled back the valuation target for the company from $47 billion to under $20 billion as they pushed back the timeframe.

The IPO is now unlikely to happen before the end of the year, according to a source, adding that at the earliest it could occur in 2020.

Related Topics

World Business Company Forbes Money 2020 Market From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Rainfall expected for coming five days

7 hours ago

Producer Price Index up 6.6 pc in Q2 - 2019

8 hours ago

Six-month deposits surge to AED182.2 bn in eight m ..

9 hours ago

UAE, Belarus accelerating consular cooperation

9 hours ago

France Urges Emergency Meeting of Anti-IS Coalitio ..

9 hours ago

UAE thrash Indonesia 5-0 in Asian qualifiers for 2 ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.