WHO Nod Of Approval To Chinese Vaccine Creates Opening To Significantly Increase Global Supply

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

WHO nod of approval to Chinese vaccine creates opening to significantly increase global supply

BEIJING, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) --:The World Health Organization (WHO) endorsement of a Chinese COVID-19 vaccine was hailed as a milestone achievement by Dr. Gauden Galea, WHO representative to China.

The WHO in Geneva announced on Friday the decision to grant Emergency Use Listing (EUL) to the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Beijing Bio-Institute of Biological Products Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of China National Biotec Group.

"We look forward to such recognition of more Chinese-produced vaccines in the future, and not only for COVID-19," Galea said.

It marks a new chapter in China's role in global public goods supply in health, building on its R&D capability and manufacturing capacity, as well as its commitment to contributing substantially to global health, he added.

The highly anticipated WHO EUL listing of the vaccine communicates both at home and abroad that the vaccine is of assured quality, safe for use, meets WHO's requirements for efficacy, and will be an important tool in fighting the global pandemic, Galea noted.

Today's milestone achievement should encourage an even greater contribution from China to global supply and vaccine equity, he noted.

