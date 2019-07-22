UrduPoint.com
Will remove TV, AC facilities from jailed Nawaz, Zardari: PM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said he had decided to remove the facilities of television and air conditioner from the prison cells of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.

"Now Nawaz Sharif says he would take home-cooked food for jail's food is not being good. Then they want an air conditioner and a TV. Eighty percent Pakistanis don't have air conditioners. At least 60 percent have no TV," he said.

"This is not the jail punishment which they live in," he remarked addressing the biggest ever gathering of Pakistani American community in Capital One Arena of Washington DC.

He said after going back to Pakistan, he would remove the tv and AC from their jail cells. "I know Maryam Bibi will make a hue and cry. But they (Nawaz and Zardari) can go abroad if they return looted public money," he said.

He said whenever Asif Zardari was sent to jails, he pretended to be ill. "You will be kept in jail without TV and AC," he said addressing Zardari.

