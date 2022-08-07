UrduPoint.com

WKAF Uses Digital Trucks Messages To Highlight HRs Abuses In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2022 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Trucks carrying digital advertising to highlight the gross human rights abuses committed against Kashmiri people by the Indian army in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), rolled on the main boulevards, shopping malls and city intersections across Washington DC, United States.

The World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKAF), used these digital advertising trucks in connection with the observance of 'Youm-e-Istehsal' to highlight Indian illegal and unilateral steps of August 2019 over IIOJK.

'Hold India accountable for war crimes, Kashmir under siege: knocking at world conscience, stop demographic terrorism in Kashmir, India stop state terrorism in Kashmir, end Indian colonization in Kashmir and implement UN resolution on Kashmir,' were the messages displayed on these trucks.

