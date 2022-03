(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Wellington, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Brief scores from day four of the Women's cricket World Cup after hosts New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by nine wickets in a rain-affected match in Dunedin on Monday: Bangladesh 140-8 in 27 overs (F. Hoque 52, S. Sultana 33; A. Satterthwaite 3-25).

New Zealand 144-1 in 20 overs (S. Bates 79, A. Kerr 47)