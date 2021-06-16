World champions France open Euro 2020 campaign with win over Germany

Munich, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :A Mats Hummels own goal gave France a 1-0 victory over Germany in Munich in their first game of Euro 2020 on Tuesday.

World champions France fully deserved their Group F win, sealed when Hummels put through his own net in the 20th minute, while Didier Deschamps' men also had two goals ruled out for offside in the second half.