World Champions France Open Euro 2020 Campaign With Win Over Germany

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 08:40 AM

World champions France open Euro 2020 campaign with win over Germany

Munich, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :A Mats Hummels own goal gave France a 1-0 victory over Germany in Munich in their first game of Euro 2020 on Tuesday.

World champions France fully deserved their Group F win, sealed when Hummels put through his own net in the 20th minute, while Didier Deschamps' men also had two goals ruled out for offside in the second half.

