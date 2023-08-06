World champions South Africa click in second half to overpower Argentina

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Buenos Aires, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :A much-improved second-half performance from South Africa earned a 24-13 victory over Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday in a Rugby World Cup warm-up match.

It was the eighth consecutive win for the reigning world champions over the Pumas, and the match took a decisive turn soon after half-time.

Despite being a man short after the yellow-carding of flanker Franco Mostert, wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Canan Moodie scored tries within four minutes.

The scores transformed a 10-3 half-time deficit into a five-point lead, and as ill-discipline spread among the near full-strength Pumas, fly-half Manie Libbok slotted three penalties.

It was a satisfactory outing for South Africa as they demonstrated strength in depth with just two of the starting side likely to start their World Cup opener against Scotland next month.

Defeat spoilt the record 100th Argentine Test appearance for hooker Agustin Creevy off the bench. He debuted for the South American nation in 2005.

"We worked hard for our win. Playing away is never easy," said hooker Bongi Mbonambi, who became only the second black player to captain the Springboks in a Test after currently injured Siya Kolisi.

"It may have been billed as World Cup warm-up, but it was no different from any other international.

"I would like to say congratulations to (Argentina's) Agustin Creevy on winning his 100th cap -- he is a great leader." There were concussion injuries to Springbok Grant Williams and Puma Lucas Paulos last weekend in a Rugby Championship match, which South Africa were fortunate to shade 22-21 in Johannesburg.

- Momentum swing - Just 81 seconds into the rematch at Estadio Jose Amalfitani, the same fate befell Argentina centre Santiago Chocobares, who was forced to retire.

Libbok squandered the first scoring chance on five minutes as his penalty attempt drifted to the right of the far post.

The playmaker succeeded with his second penalty shot 11 minutes later as early Springbok pressure was finally rewarded.

But a momentum swing midway through the opening half led to Argentina scoring a try through the quick thinking of scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou on 22 minutes.

He took a quick tap penalty and outmuscled flanker Deon Fourie to touch down with winger Emiliano Boffelli adding the extra points for a 7-3 advantage.

Libbok fluffed a chance to reduce the deficit to a single point when his third penalty kick veered right and finished well off target.

The visitors suffered a further blow when the Georgian referee, tired of awarding penalties against the Springboks, sin-binned Mostert for tackling a Puma off the ball.

Boffelli, recalled after being rested for the Johannesburg Test, converted the resultant penalty, giving the home team a seven-point lead by the break.

After Mapimpi and Moodie scored in opposite corners, with Libbok converting the first, Boffelli narrowed the gap to two points with his second penalty.

But the rest of the match belonged to the three-time world champions and Libbok, after missing two shots at goal, slotted three penalties.

"There are many things to improve, but it's better that this happens now and not in a few weeks at the World Cup," said Pumas skipper Julian Montoya.