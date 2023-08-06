Open Menu

World Champions South Africa Click In Second Half To Overpower Argentina

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2023 | 09:30 AM

World champions South Africa click in second half to overpower Argentina

Buenos Aires, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :A much-improved second-half performance from South Africa earned a 24-13 victory over Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday in a Rugby World Cup warm-up match.

It was the eighth consecutive win for the reigning world champions over the Pumas, and the match took a decisive turn soon after half-time.

Despite being a man short after the yellow-carding of flanker Franco Mostert, wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Canan Moodie scored tries within four minutes.

The scores transformed a 10-3 half-time deficit into a five-point lead, and as ill-discipline spread among the near full-strength Pumas, fly-half Manie Libbok slotted three penalties.

It was a satisfactory outing for South Africa as they demonstrated strength in depth with just two of the starting side likely to start their World Cup opener against Scotland next month.

Defeat spoilt the record 100th Argentine Test appearance for hooker Agustin Creevy off the bench. He debuted for the South American nation in 2005.

"We worked hard for our win. Playing away is never easy," said hooker Bongi Mbonambi, who became only the second black player to captain the Springboks in a Test after currently injured Siya Kolisi.

"It may have been billed as World Cup warm-up, but it was no different from any other international.

"I would like to say congratulations to (Argentina's) Agustin Creevy on winning his 100th cap -- he is a great leader." There were concussion injuries to Springbok Grant Williams and Puma Lucas Paulos last weekend in a Rugby Championship match, which South Africa were fortunate to shade 22-21 in Johannesburg.

- Momentum swing - Just 81 seconds into the rematch at Estadio Jose Amalfitani, the same fate befell Argentina centre Santiago Chocobares, who was forced to retire.

Libbok squandered the first scoring chance on five minutes as his penalty attempt drifted to the right of the far post.

The playmaker succeeded with his second penalty shot 11 minutes later as early Springbok pressure was finally rewarded.

But a momentum swing midway through the opening half led to Argentina scoring a try through the quick thinking of scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou on 22 minutes.

He took a quick tap penalty and outmuscled flanker Deon Fourie to touch down with winger Emiliano Boffelli adding the extra points for a 7-3 advantage.

Libbok fluffed a chance to reduce the deficit to a single point when his third penalty kick veered right and finished well off target.

The visitors suffered a further blow when the Georgian referee, tired of awarding penalties against the Springboks, sin-binned Mostert for tackling a Puma off the ball.

Boffelli, recalled after being rested for the Johannesburg Test, converted the resultant penalty, giving the home team a seven-point lead by the break.

After Mapimpi and Moodie scored in opposite corners, with Libbok converting the first, Boffelli narrowed the gap to two points with his second penalty.

But the rest of the match belonged to the three-time world champions and Libbok, after missing two shots at goal, slotted three penalties.

"There are many things to improve, but it's better that this happens now and not in a few weeks at the World Cup," said Pumas skipper Julian Montoya.

Related Topics

Injured World Buenos Aires Santiago Man Springbok Johannesburg Same Lead Argentina South Africa Turkish Lira May Post From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

45 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

10 hours ago
 Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in M ..

Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in Moldova - Rail Authority

10 hours ago
 Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motio ..

Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motion to Limit Social Media Use

10 hours ago
 PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Kari ..

PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Karim Kundi

10 hours ago
Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine ..

Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine

11 hours ago
 Man Utd sign Hojlund in 'dream' move for Denmark s ..

Man Utd sign Hojlund in 'dream' move for Denmark striker

11 hours ago
 Whyte protests innocence after 'adverse' doping te ..

Whyte protests innocence after 'adverse' doping test stops Joshua bout

11 hours ago
 Ethiopia announces arrests in tense Amhara region

Ethiopia announces arrests in tense Amhara region

11 hours ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

11 hours ago
 Pakistan's embassies across globe observe Youm-e-I ..

Pakistan's embassies across globe observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous