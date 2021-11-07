Yibir wins Breeders' Cup Turf title

Los Angeles, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Yibir captured the $4 million Breeders' Cup Turf title on Saturday with a late charge down the backstretch to overtake Broome at Del Mar.

The British-based Godolphin Stables horse, ridden by William Buick and trained by Charlie Appleby, went off at 8-1 odds and won over 1 1/2 miles in 2mins 25.90secs with Ireland's Broome second and Ireland's Teona in third.