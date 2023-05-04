Young Britons 'indifferent' to King Charles coronation

London, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :While crowds are expected to pack the streets of London for the coronation of King Charles III with millions watching on tv, Millie Harvey says she will likely spend the day watching movies at home.

"It's just kind of not important to us," the 18-year-old nursing student said. "I don't think we were raised with the idea of the royals being something amazing." Harvey is among a growing number of young Britons who don't show an overwhelming enthusiasm for the monarchy in the run-up to the coronation of the 74-year-old monarch.

Aisha Dosanjgh, 23, said people in her circle feel "quite indifferent" about the upcoming celebrations and "distant" from the monarchy.

"I just think we haven't had much interaction with the royal family at all," Dosanjgh added. "So I don't see why we would care that much." Some 26 percent of 18-24 year-olds think the monarchy is good for Britain compared to 53 percent among adults of all age groups, according to a YouGov poll from mid-April.

But it was only several years ago, in July 2019, when 48 percent of respondents aged 18-24 said the monarchy was good for the country.

The poll was conducted a year after Britain celebrated the wedding of Charles's younger son Prince Harry to Meghan Markle, an American television actress who was widely seen as a breath of fresh air for the centuries-old institution.