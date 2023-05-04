UrduPoint.com

Young Britons 'indifferent' To King Charles Coronation

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Young Britons 'indifferent' to King Charles coronation

London, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :While crowds are expected to pack the streets of London for the coronation of King Charles III with millions watching on tv, Millie Harvey says she will likely spend the day watching movies at home.

"It's just kind of not important to us," the 18-year-old nursing student said. "I don't think we were raised with the idea of the royals being something amazing." Harvey is among a growing number of young Britons who don't show an overwhelming enthusiasm for the monarchy in the run-up to the coronation of the 74-year-old monarch.

Aisha Dosanjgh, 23, said people in her circle feel "quite indifferent" about the upcoming celebrations and "distant" from the monarchy.

"I just think we haven't had much interaction with the royal family at all," Dosanjgh added. "So I don't see why we would care that much." Some 26 percent of 18-24 year-olds think the monarchy is good for Britain compared to 53 percent among adults of all age groups, according to a YouGov poll from mid-April.

But it was only several years ago, in July 2019, when 48 percent of respondents aged 18-24 said the monarchy was good for the country.

The poll was conducted a year after Britain celebrated the wedding of Charles's younger son Prince Harry to Meghan Markle, an American television actress who was widely seen as a breath of fresh air for the centuries-old institution.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Student Marriage Young London Circle Meghan Markle July 2019 Family TV All From Million

Recent Stories

CBUAE raises base rate at 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate at 25 basis points

2 hours ago
 U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 ba ..

U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 basis points

2 hours ago
 Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Cas ..

Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Case After Drone Attack on Kremli ..

2 hours ago
 Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights Du ..

Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights During Protests Last Year - Watc ..

2 hours ago
 Reconciliation policy doesn't allow democracy to f ..

Reconciliation policy doesn't allow democracy to flourish: Fazal Ur Rehman

2 hours ago
 Who is Ajay Banga, the next president of the World ..

Who is Ajay Banga, the next president of the World Bank?

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.