Zaha Double Hands Man Utd Dreadful Premier League Start

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Zaha double hands Man Utd dreadful Premier League start

London, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Manchester United's Premier League season got off to a dreadful start as Wilfried Zaha scored twice against his former club to hand Crystal Palace a 3-1 win at Old Trafford.

Donny Van de Beek's debut goal either side of Zaha's double after Andros Townsend opened the scoring was little consolation for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men, who lost their first league game of the campaign for the first time in six years.

