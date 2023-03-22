UrduPoint.com

Zambia Launches Initiative To Restore Forests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Zambia launches initiative to restore forests

LUSAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Zambia has joined the rest of the world in commemorating this year's International Forests Day by launching an initiative aimed at restoring the country's forests.

The launch of the African Forest Landscape Restoration Initiative (AFR100), a pan-African effort to accelerate the restoration of 100 million hectares of land across the continent by 2030, is meant to encourage stakeholders to get involved in tree restoration activities.

Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu said that as part of efforts toward the continental target, Zambia has committed to restoring 2 million hectares of forests by 2030.

"Achieving this target is not the responsibility of government alone but will require concerted efforts from every citizen and our cooperating partners," he said Tuesday.

While commending various stakeholders for putting in place programs to support forestry regeneration and restoration of degraded land to promote environmental managemental and forest sustainability, the minister called for the sensitization of communities on the importance of preserving trees.

According to him, Zambia faces a number of challenges in conserving and managing forests due to unsustainable harvesting of forest products, poor agricultural products and inefficient charcoal production methods, among others.

The government is doing everything possible to reverse the negative effects of climate change through afforestation and regeneration, Nzovu added.

The minister said the theme for this year's commemoration, "Forests and Health," is appropriate as forests have traditionally served as a natural barrier to disease transmission between animals and humans.

The continued increase in deforestation has resulted in an increase of diseases spilling over from animals to people, he said.

Beatrice Mutali, the United Nations resident coordinator in Zambia, said it was unfortunate that humanity seems to take forests for granted despite the immense benefits trees provide.

She said forests are critical to the good health and well-being of people, adding that the theme calls for the need to not only grow but maintain trees.

The UN system in Zambia will work closely with the authorities to help preserve the country's forests, Mutali said.

Nachilala Nkombo, country director for the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in Zambia, commended Zambia for its interest in taking part in Africa's initiative to restore forests.

She said the WWF has pledged to raise funds to support the government in restoring 500,000 hectares of deforested and degraded areas in selected parts of the country.

