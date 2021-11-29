UrduPoint.com

Zambia Tightens COVID-19 Preventive Measures To Avert 4th Wave

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

Zambia tightens COVID-19 preventive measures to avert 4th wave

LUSAKA, Nov. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Zambia has announced a raft of COVID-19 preventive measures aimed at averting a surge in cases in view of a new variant detected in the southern Africa region and a projected fourth wave.

The measures, announced at a press briefing on Sunday night, will come into effect on Tuesday and will initially be in force for one month.

Under the tightened measures, all public servants are to be vaccinated for them to be admitted to work, and entry to all government institutions will require a COVID-19 certificate.

Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo said the decision for all public servants to be vaccinated will be done in consultation with trade unions.

Travelers from high-risk countries will be quarantined for 10 days in designated places at their own cost, she said, adding that surveillance at all points of entry will be heightened.

Masebo said Zambia has not yet recorded any cases of the new Omicron variant, which was reported in some neighboring countries, and that it is important to put in place measures because of regular travels among countries in the region.

The government will open more vaccination centers across the country as it targets to inoculate 2 million eligible people by the end of the year, she said.

