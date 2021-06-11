UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zambian Court Rejects Bid To Disqualify Lungu From Upcoming Vote

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 11:30 PM

Zambian court rejects bid to disqualify Lungu from upcoming vote

Lusaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Zambia's Constitutional Court on Friday rejected a suit by civil rights activists disputing President Edgar Lungu's bid to contest upcoming elections.

Lungu, 64, came to power in 2014, initially replacing Michael Sata who died unexpectedly before the end of his term.

He then went on to win polls in 2016.

Sishuwa Sishuwa and Linda Kasonde of a Zambian human rights group, the Chapter One Foundation, filed suit against Lungu's bid to run again in the August 12 ballot, arguing that he had already served two terms and was thus ineligible.

But the judges ruled that Lungu had not been in office for more than two five-year terms and was therefore entitled to run.

The petitions "have no merit and are accordingly dismissed," Judge Annie Sitali said, reading out the ruling on behalf of the nine-member court.

The court reaffirmed a 2018 decision that ruled a president is only deemed to have served a term if he is in office for at least three years of the full five-year term.

The landlocked southern African country has enjoyed relative stability since its first multi-party elections in 1991, which ousted the long-running post-independence leader, Kenneth Kaunda.

Struggling with mounting debt and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Lungu has been scrambling to boost public support ahead of the August polls, which are for parliament as well as the presidency.

Related Topics

Parliament Died Reading August 2016 2018 Merit Packaging Limited Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UK Lawmakers Call on Biden to Drop US Charges Agai ..

23 minutes ago

Workshop's participants discuss proposals to curb ..

23 minutes ago

Jhagra terms budget as 'pro-growth'

23 minutes ago

Over 33,000 Children in Ethiopia's Tigray Region a ..

23 minutes ago

5-day anti-polio drive successfully concludes in A ..

1 hour ago

$1.1 billion allocated to import Covid vaccine, po ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.