UrduPoint.com

Zaporizhzhia: The Nuclear Power Plant Caught In The War In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Zaporizhzhia: the nuclear power plant caught in the war in Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, the largest in Europe and currently occupied by Russian troops, is at the centre of international fears because of recent shelling, with both sides trading blame.

In a report published Tuesday after a visit by 14 experts, including its chief Rafael Grossi, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said the current situation was "untenable" and called for the immediate establishment of a "safety and security protection zone" to prevent a nuclear accident.

The situation has brought back painful memories of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear accident in the former Soviet Union, which killed hundreds and caused radioactive contamination across Europe.

- High damage - Russian troops seized control of the plant in early March, shortly after the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Located near the town of Energodar on the Dnipro River, the plant has six of Ukraine's 15 reactors, capable of supplying four million homes.

The six Soviet-designed units, which were all commissioned between 1984 and 1995, have a total production capacity of nearly 6,000 megawatts, according to the operator.

Before the war, the plant produced about a fifth of Ukraine's electricity.

The country -- which has large reserves of uranium -- is the seventh largest producer of nuclear energy in the world, according to the IAEA.

The buildings suffered significant damage in recent months, with shelling impacting on "the facility's overall physical integrity", the UN body said.

The IAEA stressed that the bombardments have intensified since August.

In its report, the agency listed various damage it had observed during the mission, with photos showing broken windows and gutted roofs.

- Disconnected - The report noted "with concern" that the strikes could have hit structures, systems and components that are essential to the plant's safety.

Grossi warned that shelling was a "constant threat to nuclear safety and security." As a result of military activities that damaged the power lines, the plant was disconnected from the external network on Friday and operated with a backup line.

With only one reactor in operation, it continued to produce the electricity needed for nuclear fuel cooling and safety functions.

The others are in maintenance or shut down.

Radiation levels in the area were "normal," according to information provided to the IAEA.

But on Monday, the last working reactor at the embattled nuclear plant was disconnected from the grid after shelling caused a fire.

- Staff under pressure - The operation of the plant is still carried out by Ukrainian employees.

But they are facing "very challenging circumstances", with military personnel, vehicles and equipment at the site, noted the IAEA.

Experts from the Russian group Rosatom have also been sent to the site, which "could lead to interference with the normal lines of operational command... and create potential frictions when it comes to decision-making," according to the IAEA.

The staff -- estimated at 900 people, down from 1,230 -- are under constant stress, the report warned.

- A safe zone? - The IAEA, which has left two experts on-site, called for a halt to the shelling to avoid causing further damage to the facility.

With this in mind, it said there was an "urgent need for interim measures to prevent a nuclear accident... by the immediate establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone." Neither Moscow or Kyiv have responded yet to the proposal.

But Vladimir Rogov, a member of the pro-Russian occupation administration in the Zaporizhzhia region, was critical.

"To maintain the integrity of the nuclear power plant, it is necessary to agree not on the simple creation of a protection zone, but on the establishment of a ceasefire," he told the Tass news agency.

Related Topics

Accident Fire World United Nations Electricity Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Nuclear Visit Vehicles Vladimir Putin Chernobyl Lead SITE February March August All From Million

Recent Stories

Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Moni ..

Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Monitor Saskatchewan Stabbing Spre ..

47 minutes ago
 US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considerin ..

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considering Joining Price Cap on Russian ..

57 minutes ago
 Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shel ..

Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shelling at Zaporizhzhia NPP

53 minutes ago
 Darling of the UK right, Braverman gets govt's tou ..

Darling of the UK right, Braverman gets govt's toughest job

53 minutes ago
 UN Chief Calls for Demilitarizing ZNPP With Russia ..

UN Chief Calls for Demilitarizing ZNPP With Russia Withdrawing, Ukraine Not Movi ..

54 minutes ago
 Mitsotakis Tells French Foreign Minister About 'Es ..

Mitsotakis Tells French Foreign Minister About 'Escalation of Turkish Aggression ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.