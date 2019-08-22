Higher Education Commission should minimum cut over grant: VCs

Vice Chancellors of all public universities have demanded that incumbent government should put minimum cut over educational grant 2018-19 on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellors of all public universities have demanded that incumbent government should put minimum cut over educational grant 2018-19 on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor of Comsats university Raheel Qamar further said that Chairman Higher Education Commission had proposed workable ideas but that would help in long term to sustain the financial cut while it would not help us as we had less budget to pay salaries of three months to university's staff.

"The government and HEC should cut minimum fund this year," he requested.

"University of Gilgit Baltistan is newly established institute in the most beautiful and backward region of the country, mostly locals belong to mediocre families, so it is not possible for the university to raise fee at once," said Vice Chancellor of University of Baltistan.

Professor Ishtiyaq from Sargodha university underlined that HEC had emphasised over increasing the quantity of universities across the country instead of improving the standard of the old institutions, adding launching PHD programs which had sole purpose to produce more PHDs, that ultimately financially burdened the HEC.

University of Sargodha took preventive measures earlier to avoid the issues due to present financial crunch, fund raising culture for education must be promoted, he further stated.

Vice Chancellor Quaid e Azam University Dr. Muhammad Ali Khan said education is an investment not an expenditure so it must be fully funded by the government with the collaboration of rich segments of our society.

"Without sufficient fund there would be no availability and accessibility of education for the masses, adding laboratory experiments are required in technical and professional education and that could not be practiced without enough funds" VC of Bacha Khan University Saqlain Naqvi, mentioned.

While Khawar a student of Quaid e Azam university said that he could not afford his university expenditure and he was afraid to leave his education.

"Many of my brilliant university fellows are studying on scholarships, I wonder how would they continue education if government and the institution would not provide them free education," said Saleem Mehar a student from Bahawalpur city.

Misbah Chaudhery said that she wanted to request the government to provide free education to the deserving students and keep giving subsidy to boost the education system of the country.

The HEC had decided to cut the 10 to 14 percent grant of universities to urge the institutes to raise its fund that might would effect the scholarship programs of universities and would trigger the fee.