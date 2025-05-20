Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for talks

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to change stubborn and uncivilized attitude for talks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to change stubborn and uncivilized attitude for talks.

PTI leaders had been using undemocratic language against the national institutions, he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI had also refused dialogue with the government on many occasions, he said.

In reply to a question about normalizing political relations with Opposition, he said uncivilized attitude of PTI is the main reason for disruption in talks process.

Commenting on Indian propaganda, he said despite Indian media negative propaganda, Pakistan has achieved success

on all fronts. Indian leadership had to face criticism during the war and after the ceasefire, he stated.