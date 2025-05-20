Minister For Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif Urges PTI To Change Attitude For Talks
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 11:31 PM
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to change stubborn and uncivilized attitude for talks
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to change stubborn and uncivilized attitude for talks.
PTI leaders had been using undemocratic language against the national institutions, he said while talking to a private television channel.
PTI had also refused dialogue with the government on many occasions, he said.
In reply to a question about normalizing political relations with Opposition, he said uncivilized attitude of PTI is the main reason for disruption in talks process.
Commenting on Indian propaganda, he said despite Indian media negative propaganda, Pakistan has achieved success
on all fronts. Indian leadership had to face criticism during the war and after the ceasefire, he stated.
Recent Stories
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..
Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A landmark in Pakistan’s militar ..
Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal rank
Balochistan govt committed to promote quality education, restores 2800 schools: ..
Fire disrupts power supply in several areas
Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal
Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal
Mushaal lauds nation for supporting forces in recent Pak-India tension
CM reviews development progress, approves beautification projects for 17 distric ..
Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Federal Minister fo ..
Kamal holds meeting with Turkish counterpart
Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties through road naming, joint project ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for talks56 seconds ago
-
Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A landmark in Pakistan’s military history hailed in ..8 minutes ago
-
Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal rank8 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt committed to promote quality education, restores 2800 schools: Chief Secretary8 minutes ago
-
Fire disrupts power supply in several areas11 minutes ago
-
Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal11 minutes ago
-
Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal11 minutes ago
-
Mushaal lauds nation for supporting forces in recent Pak-India tension11 minutes ago
-
CM reviews development progress, approves beautification projects for 17 districts11 minutes ago
-
Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais ..22 minutes ago
-
Kamal holds meeting with Turkish counterpart22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties through road naming, joint projects22 minutes ago