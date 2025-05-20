Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal

Federal Minister for Communications and President of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan on Tuesday congratulated Syed Asim Munir on assuming the post of Field Marshal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications and President of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan on Tuesday congratulated Syed Asim Munir on assuming the post of Field Marshal.

In his congratulatory tweet, Abdul Aleem Khan said that Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the winner of Operation Banyanum Marsoos is the only one who is worthy to hold this position and who has created a new story of bravery and valor in the recent Pakistan-India war.

The Minister further said in his tweet that the entire nation is proud of its military leadership. He said that even the enemy recognizes the unparalleled leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

Aleem Khan said that the entire nation stands with its soldiers and the victory achieved by the Pakistani Armed Forces on May 10 will always be written in golden letters in the history.