Open Menu

Pakistan, Kazakhstan Agree To Strengthen Ties Through Road Naming, Joint Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 11:11 PM

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties through road naming, joint projects

Pakistan and Kazakhstan have agreed to name roads in each other’s capitals to strengthen bilateral ties, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) announced on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Pakistan and Kazakhstan have agreed to name roads in each other’s capitals to strengthen bilateral ties, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) announced on Tuesday.

During a meeting between CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin, the two sides decided to name a road in Astana after Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In return, Islamabad will name a road after Kazakhstan’s national poet, Abai Qunanbauly.

The ceremonies will take place during the Kazakh president’s upcoming visit to Pakistan.

Ambassador Kistafin praised CDA’s efforts in developing Islamabad and expressed Kazakhstan’s commitment to boosting economic, tourism, and trade cooperation.

“We appreciate CDA’s initiatives in maintaining Islamabad’s beauty and progress,” he said.

The discussions also covered key joint projects, including a modern slaughterhouse, a Business Facilitation Center, and a state-of-the-art football stadium in Islamabad.

Both sides agreed to appoint focal persons for closer coordination.

Chairman Randhawa highlighted Islamabad’s development projects, such as electric buses, food streets, and adventure parks, and stressed the importance of stronger business and cultural ties.

“Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Kazakhstan,” he said.

The Kazakh envoy invited Randhawa to Astana for further talks on mutual cooperation.

The meeting ended with the exchange of souvenirs.

The two nations reaffirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration under their sister-city agreement, originally signed in 2004.

Recent Stories

Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on beco ..

Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Federal Minister fo ..

4 minutes ago
 Kamal holds meeting with Turkish counterpart

Kamal holds meeting with Turkish counterpart

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties thro ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties through road naming, joint project ..

4 minutes ago
 WHO members adopt landmark pandemic agreement in U ..

WHO members adopt landmark pandemic agreement in US absence

4 minutes ago
 Senate body delves into growing trend of drugs usa ..

Senate body delves into growing trend of drugs usage among students

28 minutes ago
 Pak-France Pledge to deepen trade ties, eye Collab ..

Pak-France Pledge to deepen trade ties, eye Collaboration in key sectors

28 minutes ago
16 killed, 1,609 injured in 1,383 RTCs across Punj ..

16 killed, 1,609 injured in 1,383 RTCs across Punjab

28 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaud ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq congratulates ..

28 minutes ago
 Training planned for hosts selected in Mezban prog ..

Training planned for hosts selected in Mezban program

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan to unveil first-Ever Climate Budget amid ..

Pakistan to unveil first-Ever Climate Budget amid mounting environmental challen ..

22 minutes ago
 MPA Kulsoom congratulates National Party's elected ..

MPA Kulsoom congratulates National Party's elected body of Kalat

37 minutes ago
 Senate panel probes delays in CDA, FGEHA projects; ..

Senate panel probes delays in CDA, FGEHA projects; unauthorised use of govt acco ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan