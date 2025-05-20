Kamal holds meeting with Turkish counterpart

During the ongoing World Health Assembly in Geneva, Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal, held a sideline meeting with his Turkish counterpart

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) During the ongoing World Health Assembly in Geneva, Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal, held a sideline meeting with his Turkish counterpart.

In the meeting, both health ministers appreciated the longstanding and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Türkiye.

Minister Mustafa Kamal emphasized the deep and strong ties between the two nations, stating, “Türkiye has always stood by Pakistan in times of difficulty.”

The discussion focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation and matters of mutual interest in the health sector. Both sides expressed a strong commitment to further strengthen collaboration in healthcare between the two countries.