Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal rank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Coordinator to PM on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan on Tuesday extended his congratulation to Gen Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to the rank of Field Marshal.

In a statement posted on his official X account, Wali Khan praised Gen Syed Asim Munir’s immense combat and defense capabilities, calling the promotion a well-deserved honor.

He also expressed hope and prayed that Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir would continue to defend the country with the same dedication and integrity he demonstrated during the recent conflict.