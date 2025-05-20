Wali Khan Congratulates Asim Munir On Promotion To Field Marshal Rank
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 11:24 PM
Coordinator to PM on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan on Tuesday extended his congratulation to Gen Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to the rank of Field Marshal
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Coordinator to PM on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan on Tuesday extended his congratulation to Gen Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to the rank of Field Marshal.
In a statement posted on his official X account, Wali Khan praised Gen Syed Asim Munir’s immense combat and defense capabilities, calling the promotion a well-deserved honor.
He also expressed hope and prayed that Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir would continue to defend the country with the same dedication and integrity he demonstrated during the recent conflict.
Recent Stories
Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A landmark in Pakistan’s militar ..
Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal rank
Balochistan govt committed to promote quality education, restores 2800 schools: ..
Fire disrupts power supply in several areas
Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal
Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal
Mushaal lauds nation for supporting forces in recent Pak-India tension
CM reviews development progress, approves beautification projects for 17 distric ..
Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Federal Minister fo ..
Kamal holds meeting with Turkish counterpart
Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties through road naming, joint project ..
WHO members adopt landmark pandemic agreement in US absence
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A landmark in Pakistan’s military history hailed in ..45 seconds ago
-
Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal rank47 seconds ago
-
Balochistan govt committed to promote quality education, restores 2800 schools: Chief Secretary48 seconds ago
-
Fire disrupts power supply in several areas4 minutes ago
-
Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal4 minutes ago
-
Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal4 minutes ago
-
Mushaal lauds nation for supporting forces in recent Pak-India tension4 minutes ago
-
CM reviews development progress, approves beautification projects for 17 districts4 minutes ago
-
Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais ..14 minutes ago
-
Kamal holds meeting with Turkish counterpart14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties through road naming, joint projects14 minutes ago
-
SBCA cautions people against raising third floors, building shops in residential localities8 minutes ago