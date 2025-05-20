The federal government’s decision to promote Syed Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal has drawn widespread acclaim from political and security circles across the country, marking a historic milestone in Pakistan’s military legacy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Federal government’s decision to promote Syed Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal has drawn widespread acclaim from political and security circles across the country, marking a historic milestone in Pakistan’s military legacy.

This rare and highly symbolic elevation, announced on Tuesday, follows Syed Asim Munir’s acclaimed leadership during the recent Operation Iron Wall — Pakistan’s robust military response to India’s unprovoked aggression earlier this month.

Brigadier (Retd) Mehmood Shah, former Secretary Law and Order of erstwhile FATA, welcomed the government’s move, describing it as a “right decision at the right time.”

Talking to APP, he said, “Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s strategic brilliance and courageous command during Operation Iron Wall and Maraka-e-Haq demonstrated extraordinary military acumen and resilience against external threats.”

Brig Mehmood Shah emphasized that the rank of Field Marshal, a five-star honorary position, is not commonly bestowed and symbolizes exceptional contributions to a nation’s military and strategic affairs.

“It’s a recognition reserved for leaders who reshape national defence doctrines and redefine warfare tactics under crisis,” he added.

Field Marshal Munir becomes only the second military officer in Pakistan’s history to receive this rank, following the footsteps of former President and military leader, Gen Muhammad Ayub Khan.

Operation Iron Wall was Pakistan’s calculated military response to India's escalated cross-border terrorism, including lethal strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) and Pakistan that resulted in the martyrdom of civilians and security personnel.

Under Field Marshal Munir’s command, he said Pakistan launched precise retaliatory strikes, successfully downing six Indian fighter jets including three Rafales and neutralizing dozens of surveillance drones.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan, Prime Minister’s Coordinator for KP Affairs and Information, also lauded the decision, saying, “Under the exemplary leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan has triumphed not only on the battlefield but also on the international diplomatic front.

”

He said Field Marshal Asim Munir’s military career is marked by a series of distinguished appointments. A graduate of the Mangla Officers Training school, he was commissioned into the Frontier Force Regiment. Over the years, he held key positions, including Director-General of Military Intelligence in 2017, and later, Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in 2018 — making him the only army chief to have led both premier intelligence agencies.

He also commanded the Northern Areas as a brigadier and served as Corps Commander Gujranwala. Prior to his appointment as COAS in November 2022, he held the position of Quarter Master General at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

Significantly, Field Marshal Munir is also the first COAS in Pakistan’s military history who was awarded the prestigious Sword of Honour, marking him as an officer of exceptional merit from the very beginning of his professional career.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi lauded the government's decision to appoint Syed Asim Munir as Field Marshal, calling it a timely step that reflected the nation's trust in his dynamic leadership.

Governor Kundi said that Field Marshal Munir's role in countering internal and external conspiracies and threats besides strengthening Pakistan's defense has been recognized globally.

He added that the people of Pakistan take great pride in their armed forces and military leadership.

The Governor extended his heartfelt congratulations to Syed Asim Munir on his elevation to Field Marshal and conveyed his best wishes for continued success in his service to the nation.

The experts said Syed Asim Munir’s promotion to Field Marshal is more than a personal achievement but it is a testament to the evolving doctrine of national defence and a signal of unity and strength in the face of regional challenges.

As Pakistan navigates a complex security environment, this landmark decision reflects confidence in Field Marshal Munir’s ability to lead not just the armed forces, but to shape the strategic future of the country.