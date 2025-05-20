CM reviews development progress, approves beautification projects for 17 districts

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, presiding over the 3rd session of the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners marathon meeting here on Tuesday, reviewed the progress of ongoing development initiatives across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, presiding over the 3rd session of the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners marathon meeting here on Tuesday, reviewed the progress of ongoing development initiatives across the province.

The meeting, which lasted over four hours, brought together top administrative officials to assess district-level progress on key projects.

A significant focus of the session was the province-wide anti-encroachment operations and the launch of beautification projects in 17 districts.

During the meeting, the CM approved beautification projects in 17 districts and directed district administrations to ensure timely allocation of funds for these initiatives. A comprehensive briefing was also given on each district’s Annual Development Programme.

In recognition of outstanding performance, CM Maryam Nawaz announced honoraria for the Deputy Commissioners of Hafizabad, Rawalpindi, and Narowal. She also directed to establish charging stations for electric buses and disclosed that 1,100 electric buses would be introduced in major cities across Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz issued strict directives to enforce a complete ban on the display of posters, banners, and panaflex under all circumstances. She emphasized the need to ensure road lane markings throughout the province and instructed the construction of grain, fruit, and vegetable markets based on standardized designs. Furthermore, she ordered the enforcement of uniform official rates for roti across Punjab.

The CM stressed that all construction activity must comply with building bylaws and prohibited the scattering of construction materials on public roads. She directed the remodeling of the Chiniot furniture market and underscored the need for timely completion of all district-level development projects. She instructed Deputy Commissioners to regularly inspect hospitals and review their operational status. For the safety of schoolchildren, she emphasized the importance of inspecting school vans.

CM Maryam Nawaz also directed that sewer men be provided with protective clothing while cleaning manholes. She expressed concern over Lahore’s sanitation, stating that the city’s drains are “boiling” with filth and need urgent attention. She instructed immediate cleanliness of drains and canals in both large and small cities, including Lahore. She further emphasized that cattle markets must be established in accordance with Eid-ul-Azha SOPs, and road potholes should be filled without delay. She added that parks should be adorned with green grass, fountains, and waterfalls, while effective monitoring should be ensured under the Suthra Punjab Program.

She pointed out that sewer lines constructed above road level create traffic disruptions and called for appropriate planning to resolve this issue.

She also emphasized the importance of initiating projects for the provision of clean drinking water across Punjab.

During the meeting, officials briefed the CM on ongoing and planned development initiatives across the districts. In Khanewal, a modern food street will be built in Sanglanwala Bazaar, while Akbar Bazaar will be transformed into a model bazaar. In Toba Tek Singh, 42 bazaars have been cleared of encroachments and a model village will be established. Kamalia will see the creation of a women’s sports club, while 39 markets in Attock have been freed from encroachments, with a gymnasium and community centre planned for the city. The area around Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib in Hassan Abdal will undergo beautification. In Khushab, 80 percent of encroachments have been removed, and the main markets in Quaidabad and Nowshera will be remodeled. In Chakwal and Talagang, 77 percent of encroachments have been removed, with full clearance expected by June 15. The expansion of Chakwal’s main market is ongoing, alongside the restoration and beautification of a historic 110-year-old railway station and bus stand. Vehari’s Club Road will be transformed into a model market, with improvements planned for Lari Adda Chowk and its parking plaza.

In Mandi Bahauddin, the anti-encroachment operation is underway successfully. A new food street, public park, and parking area will be developed, while eight old bazaars are set for rehabilitation. In Gujrat, 84 percent of encroachments have been cleared, and a food street along with solar-powered road lighting will be installed near the stadium. In Hafizabad, 73 percent of encroachments have been removed, and Vanike Road is being developed as a model bazaar. In Bhakkar, plans are in place for the remodeling and beautification of Umar Farooq Road and the canal.

In Jhelum, 80 percent of encroachments have been cleared, and Lehri Family Park Sohawa will be rehabilitated. Muzaffargarh has seen the establishment of eight cart bazaars, with plans for a 5,000-tree Miyawaki forest, new model bazaars, and a food street along the Mianwali canal. In Chiniot, 92 percent of encroachments have been eliminated, and Jhang Road will be converted into a model road.

In Layyah, 5,000 acres of land worth Rs. 3 billion have been retrieved, and the Layyah City Canal will be remodeled following the Lahore model. In Okara, 93 percent of encroachments have been cleared. Remodeling of Benazir Road and Sadar Bazaar is set to begin, along with the development of a food street. In Rajanpur, 100 percent of encroachments have been removed. A model bazaar will be developed at Jampur Dams Gate, and Marri Park will be built to promote public health and recreational activities.