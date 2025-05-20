Open Menu

Balochistan Govt Committed To Promote Quality Education, Restores 2800 Schools: Chief Secretary

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 11:24 PM

Balochistan govt committed to promote quality education, restores 2800 schools: Chief Secretary

Chief Secretary Balochistan, Shakeel Qadir Khan on Tuesday reaffirmed the provincial government's commitment to promoting quality education within the available resources

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Chief Secretary Balochistan, Shakeel Qadir Khan on Tuesday reaffirmed the provincial government's commitment to promoting quality education within the available resources.

He said that significant steps are being taken to improve the education sector, including substantial increases in the education budget to meet the needs of educational institutions and to provide better facilities for both students and teachers.

Presiding over a meeting focused on development projects in the education department, the Chief Secretary highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to equip schools with basic facilities such as classrooms, boundary walls, electricity, drinking water, restrooms, laboratories, and libraries.

“Our goal is to ensure modern learning opportunities for students across the province,” he added.

Shakeel Qadir Khan also noted that 11,000 teachers have been hired on a contract basis, and over 2,800 schools have been made functional due to the government’s dedicated measures. These efforts, he emphasized, aim to raise the standard of education, make access to education easier, and prepare the youth to meet the challenges of the modern era.

The meeting underscored the government’s resolve to strengthen the education infrastructure and ensure that students in Balochistan are not left behind in the rapidly evolving global landscape.

Recent Stories

Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A la ..

Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A landmark in Pakistan’s militar ..

45 seconds ago
 Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to ..

Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal rank

47 seconds ago
 Balochistan govt committed to promote quality educ ..

Balochistan govt committed to promote quality education, restores 2800 schools: ..

48 seconds ago
 Fire disrupts power supply in several areas

Fire disrupts power supply in several areas

4 minutes ago
 Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Fi ..

Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal

4 minutes ago
 Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion t ..

Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal

4 minutes ago
Mushaal lauds nation for supporting forces in rece ..

Mushaal lauds nation for supporting forces in recent Pak-India tension

4 minutes ago
 CM reviews development progress, approves beautifi ..

CM reviews development progress, approves beautification projects for 17 distric ..

4 minutes ago
 Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on beco ..

Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Federal Minister fo ..

14 minutes ago
 Kamal holds meeting with Turkish counterpart

Kamal holds meeting with Turkish counterpart

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties thro ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties through road naming, joint project ..

14 minutes ago
 WHO members adopt landmark pandemic agreement in U ..

WHO members adopt landmark pandemic agreement in US absence

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan