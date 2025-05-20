- Home
Balochistan Govt Committed To Promote Quality Education, Restores 2800 Schools: Chief Secretary
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 11:24 PM
Chief Secretary Balochistan, Shakeel Qadir Khan on Tuesday reaffirmed the provincial government's commitment to promoting quality education within the available resources
He said that significant steps are being taken to improve the education sector, including substantial increases in the education budget to meet the needs of educational institutions and to provide better facilities for both students and teachers.
He said that significant steps are being taken to improve the education sector, including substantial increases in the education budget to meet the needs of educational institutions and to provide better facilities for both students and teachers.
Presiding over a meeting focused on development projects in the education department, the Chief Secretary highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to equip schools with basic facilities such as classrooms, boundary walls, electricity, drinking water, restrooms, laboratories, and libraries.
“Our goal is to ensure modern learning opportunities for students across the province,” he added.
Shakeel Qadir Khan also noted that 11,000 teachers have been hired on a contract basis, and over 2,800 schools have been made functional due to the government’s dedicated measures. These efforts, he emphasized, aim to raise the standard of education, make access to education easier, and prepare the youth to meet the challenges of the modern era.
The meeting underscored the government’s resolve to strengthen the education infrastructure and ensure that students in Balochistan are not left behind in the rapidly evolving global landscape.
