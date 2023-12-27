05 illegal arm holders arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Police have arrested five illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, Rawat police held Saleem and recovered an M-16 rifle from his possession and the same police recovered 12 bore rifle from Ansar.

Similarly, Kahuta police recovered 12 bore rifle from Khalid while Mandra police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Abu Bakr.

Following the operation, Saddar Barooni police nabbed Abid and recovered 01 pistols 30 bore from his custody.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action would be taken against those who were carrying illegal weapons.