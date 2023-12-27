Open Menu

05 Illegal Arm Holders Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2023 | 05:10 PM

05 illegal arm holders arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Police have arrested five illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, Rawat police held Saleem and recovered an M-16 rifle from his possession and the same police recovered 12 bore rifle from Ansar.

Similarly, Kahuta police recovered 12 bore rifle from Khalid while Mandra police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Abu Bakr.

Following the operation, Saddar Barooni police nabbed Abid and recovered 01 pistols 30 bore from his custody.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action would be taken against those who were carrying illegal weapons.

Related Topics

Police Progress Same Kahuta Saddar From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Fatah- ..

Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Fatah-II

1 hour ago
 Faisal Saleh Hayat joins PML-N ahead of 2024 elect ..

Faisal Saleh Hayat joins PML-N ahead of 2024 elections

3 hours ago
 Boxing Day Test: Pakistan stand firm in response t ..

Boxing Day Test: Pakistan stand firm in response to Australia's 318 runs

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus Test: Pakistani pacers make unwanted re ..

Pak Vs Aus Test: Pakistani pacers make unwanted record

4 hours ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained soon after release f ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained soon after release from Adiala jail         ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2023

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2023

9 hours ago
 UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coor ..

UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coordinator for Gaza

17 hours ago
 Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership ..

Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership lead

17 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

18 hours ago
 Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

18 hours ago
 Suspect involved in double murder case of two brot ..

Suspect involved in double murder case of two brothers arrested

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan