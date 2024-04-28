Open Menu

09 Arrested For Betting On Cock Fight

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2024 | 12:10 AM

09 arrested for betting on cock fight

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Nine gamblers who were betting on cock-fight were apprehended by Hassanabdal Police on the spot on Saturday.

According to police sources, a police party raided a gaming establishment next to a brick kiln in the vicinity of Fateh Ullah village after receiving a tip, and up to nine people were taken into custody.

During the raid, police confiscated two roosters and bet money totaling Rs 470,400. A complaint under the Gambling Act was filed against the detained individuals.

