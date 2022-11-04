UrduPoint.com

10 Including Street Criminals, Motorcycle Thieves Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2022 | 06:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 10 accused, including two wanted street criminals, three motorcycle lifters and five drug peddlers were arrested by the district City police on Friday.

According to spokesman for the district City Police, two pistols along with rounds as many motorcycles and over one kg hashish and ice were recovered from the possession of the accused arrested, identified as Shehbaz, Asif, Waseem, Najeeb, Umair, Sumair, Ibrahim, Bilal, Sunny Maseeh and Waqas Khan.

The recovered motorcycles bearing registration numbers KGX-8674 and KHY-9938 were stolen from the limits of Muaripur and Baghdadi police stations respectively.

Cases have been registered and further investigations are underway.

