Diamer Basha Project Progressing Ahead As Work Continues On 14 Key Sites

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2024 | 07:26 PM

The Diamer Basha Dam Project is progressing ahead, as round the clock construction work is underway simultaneously on its 14 key sties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Diamer Basha Dam Project is progressing ahead, as round the clock construction work is underway simultaneously on its 14 key sties.

The dam is being constructed by WAPDA across the Indus River, some 40 kilometers downstream of the Chilas town.

WAPDA Chairman Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) Friday visited the Diamer Basha Dam to witness the construction work, a WAPDA press release said.

He inspected the sites of diversion canal, guide wall, diversion tunnel, upstream and downstream coffer dams, permanent bridge, and left and right abutments of the main dam.

The project team consisting of Chief Executive Officer of Diamer Basha Dam Company and General Manager/Project Director along with consultants and contractors briefed the WAPDA chairman about the progress on each site.

It was apprised that diversion system was functioning satisfactorily. The permanent access bridge, downstream of the main dam site, had been completed while adjacent approach roads were scheduled to be completed by next month.

Chairman Sajjad Ghani directed the consultants and contractors to strictly adhere to the construction standards laid down for ensuring quality of the works.

The WAPDA chairman also participated in a jirga with the Gilgit Baltistan ministers and the civil administration, therein a thorough deliberation was made upon resettlement of the affectees, chulha package in particular.

He said that WAPDA highly valued the sacrifices of the locals for the construction of the project, and that was why every effort was being made to bring positive change in life of the people through economic empowerment and social uplift.

"WAPDA has been spending a hefty amount of Rs. 78.5 billion for resettlement of the affectees and development schemes in health, education and infrastructure in the project area. Moreover, priority is also being accorded to the locals in employment opportunities at the project," he added.

The Diamer Basha Dam is the highest roller-compacted-concrete (RCC) dam in the world with 272-meter height. Scheduled for completion in 2028, the dam will have a gross water storage capacity of 8.1 MAF to irrigate 1.23 million acres of land. With an installed power generation capacity of 4,500 MW, the project will provide 18 billion units green, clean and the most affordable electricity to the national grid every year.

