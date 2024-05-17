WAPDA chairman reviews construction work at Diamer Basha Dam, emphasises quality standards

Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani Friday visited the Diamer Basha Dam site to witness construction activities on the project

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani Friday visited the Diamer Basha Dam site to witness construction activities on the project.

He mentioned that the Diamer Basha Dam Project is making progress, with construction work simultaneously taking place at 14 key sites across the River Indus. The dam is located 40 kilometres downstream of Chilas town and is being constructed by WAPDA.

He also visited the sites of the diversion canal, guide wall, diversion tunnel, upstream and downstream coffer dams, permanent bridge and left and right abutments of the main dam.

The project team consisting of the CEO Diamer Basha Dam Company, General Manager/Project Director, Diamer Basha Dam Project, the Consultants and the Contractors, briefed the chairman about the progress on each site. It was briefed that the diversion system is functioning satisfactorily.

He was informed that the permanent access bridge, downstream of the main dam site, has been completed while adjacent approach roads are scheduled to be completed by next month.

The WAPDA chairman directed the consultants and the contractors to strictly adhere to the construction standards laid down to ensure the quality of the work.

The chairman also participated in a jirga with the Gilgit Baltistan ministers and the civil administration, therein a thorough deliberation was made upon resettlement of the affectees, chulha package in particular.

He said WAPDA highly values the sacrifices of the locals for the construction of the project, therefore, every effort is being made to bring positive change in the life of the people through economic empowerment and social uplift.

He said WAPDA has been spending a hefty amount of Rs. 78.5 billion for resettlement of the affectees and development schemes in health, education and infrastructure in the project area. Moreover, priority is also being accorded to the locals in employment opportunities at the project.

Diamer Basha Dam is the highest roller-compacted-concrete (RCC) dam in the world with a 272-meter height. Scheduled for completion in 2028, the dam has a gross water storage capacity of 8.1 MAF to irrigate 1.23 million acres of land. With an installed power generation capacity of 4,500 MW, the project will provide 18 billion units green, clean and the most affordable electricity to the national grid every year.