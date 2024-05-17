Open Menu

British HC Calls On Punjab Governor, Discusses Promotion Of Bilateral Relations

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2024 | 07:57 PM

British HC calls on Punjab governor, discusses promotion of bilateral relations

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott called on Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at Governor's House here on Friday, and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, climate change and matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott called on Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at Governor's House here on Friday, and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, climate change and matters of mutual interest.

Head of Lahore Office Clara Strandhoj was also present.

Governor Saleem Haider said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Britain, adding that Britain supported Pakistan in every difficult time including floods, earthquake, which was duly acknowledged by the Government of Pakistan. He said Pakistan had suffered a colossal loss in the form of flash floods due to climate change, adding that climate change was having adverse effect on the agriculture sector of Pakistan.

The governor expressed hope that Britain would highlight the issue of Pakistan being affected by climate change at the international forums. He said that Pakistan was an agricultural country and it was very important to support farmers for development of the agriculture sector.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that Pakistan People's Party had always taken steps for the welfare of farmers and labour class, adding that the government was trying to resolve wheat crisis issue on priority and the situation had already improved. He said as a representative of the federation in Punjab, he would play a positive role in improvement of Punjab.

The governor said strengthening of the coalition government was very important for stability of the country. He said that political stability was vital to boost the economy of the country. He reiterated that all parties should forget their petty differences and be on same page for development of the country.

British HC Jane Marriott said Pakistan and Britain enjoy good relations. She said it was encouraging that the government was addressing the climate change issue on priority basis. She said Britain would extend all out support to Pakistan to tackle climate change issue.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Earthquake Governor Punjab Agriculture Sardar Saleem Haider Same All Government Wheat Labour

Recent Stories

IGP meets police employees, issued relief orders

IGP meets police employees, issued relief orders

7 minutes ago
 Russia presses offensive into Ukraine

Russia presses offensive into Ukraine

8 minutes ago
 EU warns Microsoft to give Bing AI risk data or fa ..

EU warns Microsoft to give Bing AI risk data or face fine

7 minutes ago
 Unending sufferings of Kashmiri families with over ..

Unending sufferings of Kashmiri families with over 22,000 women widowed, 107,000 ..

7 minutes ago
 Students Councils to promote leadership skills amo ..

Students Councils to promote leadership skills among students: DEO

21 minutes ago
 Comprehensive strategy formed to tackle potential ..

Comprehensive strategy formed to tackle potential monsoon rains in Sanghar: DC

21 minutes ago
IGP awards certificates to CIA, police officers

IGP awards certificates to CIA, police officers

21 minutes ago
 WAPDA chairman reviews construction work at Diamer ..

WAPDA chairman reviews construction work at Diamer Basha Dam, emphasises quality ..

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan beat Turkmenistan to win Central Asian Vo ..

Pakistan beat Turkmenistan to win Central Asian Volleyball championship

39 minutes ago
 Health minister lauds new air ambulance service as ..

Health minister lauds new air ambulance service as 'gift from CM'

37 minutes ago
 Malala Fund welcomes Pakistan’s new plan to addr ..

Malala Fund welcomes Pakistan’s new plan to address its national education cri ..

39 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM congratulates newly elected body of ..

Balochistan CM congratulates newly elected body of AEMEND

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan