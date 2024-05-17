British HC calls on Punjab governor, discusses promotion of bilateral relations

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott called on Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at Governor's House here on Friday, and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, climate change and matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott called on Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at Governor's House here on Friday, and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, climate change and matters of mutual interest.

Head of Lahore Office Clara Strandhoj was also present.

Governor Saleem Haider said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Britain, adding that Britain supported Pakistan in every difficult time including floods, earthquake, which was duly acknowledged by the Government of Pakistan. He said Pakistan had suffered a colossal loss in the form of flash floods due to climate change, adding that climate change was having adverse effect on the agriculture sector of Pakistan.

The governor expressed hope that Britain would highlight the issue of Pakistan being affected by climate change at the international forums. He said that Pakistan was an agricultural country and it was very important to support farmers for development of the agriculture sector.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that Pakistan People's Party had always taken steps for the welfare of farmers and labour class, adding that the government was trying to resolve wheat crisis issue on priority and the situation had already improved. He said as a representative of the federation in Punjab, he would play a positive role in improvement of Punjab.

The governor said strengthening of the coalition government was very important for stability of the country. He said that political stability was vital to boost the economy of the country. He reiterated that all parties should forget their petty differences and be on same page for development of the country.

British HC Jane Marriott said Pakistan and Britain enjoy good relations. She said it was encouraging that the government was addressing the climate change issue on priority basis. She said Britain would extend all out support to Pakistan to tackle climate change issue.