Open Menu

Comprehensive Strategy Formed To Tackle Potential Monsoon Rains In Sanghar: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 07:43 PM

Comprehensive strategy formed to tackle potential monsoon rains in Sanghar: DC

A comprehensive and multi-faceted strategy has been devised in Sanghar to handle the anticipated monsoon rains. Relevant departments have been instructed to ensure proper drainage arrangements, clean rain drains and maintain pumping machines in working condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) A comprehensive and multi-faceted strategy has been devised in Sanghar to handle the anticipated monsoon rains. Relevant departments have been instructed to ensure proper drainage arrangements, clean rain drains and maintain pumping machines in working condition.

Additionally, a District Control Room will be established in the Deputy Commissioner’s Office to monitor the situation during the rains. Deputy Commissioner/Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority Dr. Imran ul Hassan Khowaja on Friday chaired a meeting to review these arrangements. All district officers attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner stated that the district administration has completed all necessary preparations in advance of the expected monsoon rains, and efforts to ensure timely drainage of potential rainwater are ongoing across all talukas. Moreover, pumping machines are in working order to facilitate timely drainage from low-lying and urban areas.

The DC instructed health department officials to ensure the presence of doctors and paramedical staff in hospitals and the availability of necessary medicines, while mobile medical teams will be dispatched to areas potentially affected by the rains, and measures will be taken to prevent heat waves.

He directed the all talukas administration to maintain close coordination with the district administration and promptly report any emergencies. Fire brigade vehicles should also be kept in operational condition and control rooms will be established in each taluka under the supervision of assistant commissioners, he directed.

The DC also instructed all municipal and town committees, as well as UC secretaries, to conduct mosquito killer spray immediately after the rains.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Jatoi, SSP Sanghar Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh, Captain Abdul Wahab from the Pakistan Army and officials from all relevant departments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Army Mobile Vehicles Sanghar Jatoi All From Rains

Recent Stories

Students Councils to promote leadership skills amo ..

Students Councils to promote leadership skills among students: DEO

6 minutes ago
 IGP awards certificates to CIA, police officers

IGP awards certificates to CIA, police officers

6 minutes ago
 WAPDA chairman reviews construction work at Diamer ..

WAPDA chairman reviews construction work at Diamer Basha Dam, emphasises quality ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan beat Turkmenistan to win Central Asian Vo ..

Pakistan beat Turkmenistan to win Central Asian Volleyball championship

24 minutes ago
 Health minister lauds new air ambulance service as ..

Health minister lauds new air ambulance service as 'gift from CM'

22 minutes ago
 Malala Fund welcomes Pakistan’s new plan to addr ..

Malala Fund welcomes Pakistan’s new plan to address its national education cri ..

24 minutes ago
Balochistan CM congratulates newly elected body of ..

Balochistan CM congratulates newly elected body of AEMEND

22 minutes ago
 UN has got only 12% of funds sought for war-wracke ..

UN has got only 12% of funds sought for war-wracked Sudan

23 minutes ago
 Diamer Basha Project progressing ahead as work con ..

Diamer Basha Project progressing ahead as work continues on 14 key sites

23 minutes ago
 Lawmakers suggest more tax on tobacco products to ..

Lawmakers suggest more tax on tobacco products to reduce consumption

33 minutes ago
 Police finalizes security arrangements for NA-148 ..

Police finalizes security arrangements for NA-148 by-election

25 minutes ago
 KATI welcomes reduction in POL prices

KATI welcomes reduction in POL prices

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan