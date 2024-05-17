Comprehensive Strategy Formed To Tackle Potential Monsoon Rains In Sanghar: DC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 07:43 PM
A comprehensive and multi-faceted strategy has been devised in Sanghar to handle the anticipated monsoon rains. Relevant departments have been instructed to ensure proper drainage arrangements, clean rain drains and maintain pumping machines in working condition
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) A comprehensive and multi-faceted strategy has been devised in Sanghar to handle the anticipated monsoon rains. Relevant departments have been instructed to ensure proper drainage arrangements, clean rain drains and maintain pumping machines in working condition.
Additionally, a District Control Room will be established in the Deputy Commissioner’s Office to monitor the situation during the rains. Deputy Commissioner/Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority Dr. Imran ul Hassan Khowaja on Friday chaired a meeting to review these arrangements. All district officers attended the meeting.
Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner stated that the district administration has completed all necessary preparations in advance of the expected monsoon rains, and efforts to ensure timely drainage of potential rainwater are ongoing across all talukas. Moreover, pumping machines are in working order to facilitate timely drainage from low-lying and urban areas.
The DC instructed health department officials to ensure the presence of doctors and paramedical staff in hospitals and the availability of necessary medicines, while mobile medical teams will be dispatched to areas potentially affected by the rains, and measures will be taken to prevent heat waves.
He directed the all talukas administration to maintain close coordination with the district administration and promptly report any emergencies. Fire brigade vehicles should also be kept in operational condition and control rooms will be established in each taluka under the supervision of assistant commissioners, he directed.
The DC also instructed all municipal and town committees, as well as UC secretaries, to conduct mosquito killer spray immediately after the rains.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Jatoi, SSP Sanghar Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh, Captain Abdul Wahab from the Pakistan Army and officials from all relevant departments.
Recent Stories
Students Councils to promote leadership skills among students: DEO
IGP awards certificates to CIA, police officers
WAPDA chairman reviews construction work at Diamer Basha Dam, emphasises quality ..
Pakistan beat Turkmenistan to win Central Asian Volleyball championship
Health minister lauds new air ambulance service as 'gift from CM'
Malala Fund welcomes Pakistan’s new plan to address its national education cri ..
Balochistan CM congratulates newly elected body of AEMEND
UN has got only 12% of funds sought for war-wracked Sudan
Diamer Basha Project progressing ahead as work continues on 14 key sites
Lawmakers suggest more tax on tobacco products to reduce consumption
Police finalizes security arrangements for NA-148 by-election
KATI welcomes reduction in POL prices
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Students Councils to promote leadership skills among students: DEO6 minutes ago
-
IGP awards certificates to CIA, police officers6 minutes ago
-
WAPDA chairman reviews construction work at Diamer Basha Dam, emphasises quality standards6 minutes ago
-
Health minister lauds new air ambulance service as 'gift from CM'22 minutes ago
-
Malala Fund welcomes Pakistan’s new plan to address its national education crisis24 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM congratulates newly elected body of AEMEND22 minutes ago
-
Diamer Basha Project progressing ahead as work continues on 14 key sites23 minutes ago
-
Police finalizes security arrangements for NA-148 by-election25 minutes ago
-
Torkham Border closed for pedestrians for three days25 minutes ago
-
Police officers hold ‘Khuli Kutcheri’ in mosques to resolve public complaints22 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 705 POs wanted in different cases22 minutes ago
-
Pir Muhammad Shah takes charge as DIG Sukkur22 minutes ago