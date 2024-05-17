Open Menu

Balochistan CM Congratulates Newly Elected Body Of AEMEND

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2024 | 07:26 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Friday congratulated the newly elected body of Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) including newly elected its President Azhar Abbas and General Secretary Tariq Mehmood.

He hoped that the newly elected body would take measures for uniform coverage time of all provinces including Balochistan on national media.

“Inspite of social media, the status and quality of electronic media remains intact”, he said and added that fake and unverified reports were discouraged due to effective checks of editors and news directors in national media.

He said that majority of people still depended on electronic media more than social media for positive news, adding that Balochistan issues and positive government initiatives were given limited time in the national media.

It is hoped that the association would take measures for consistent coverage of all four provinces, he maintained.

