Open Menu

IGP Awards Certificates To CIA, Police Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 07:43 PM

IGP awards certificates to CIA, police officers

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has awarded certificates of appreciation to the CIA Lahore and Sheikhupura Police for successfully solving cases of robbery, murder and extortion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has awarded certificates of appreciation to the CIA Lahore and Sheikhupura Police for successfully solving cases of robbery, murder and extortion.

Addressing a function at the Central Police Office on Friday, he said said determination and courage of the dutiful and brave officials was a bright example, and their encouragement would inspire others and raise the spirits of the entire force.

The IGP awarded certificates of appreciation to eight teams of CIA Lahore and 10 teams of Sheikhupura Police. The teams, headed by Inspector Syed Hussain Haider, Inspector Chaudhry Faisal Sharif, ASI Muhammad Asif of CIA Lahore solved cases of serious crimes. Also, the Sheikhupura police teams busted criminals involved in dacoity, gang-rape, drug-peddling and other crimes.

Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, ASP Discipline, SPs, senior officers were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Murder Police Punjab CIA Robbery Sheikhupura Criminals

Recent Stories

Students Councils to promote leadership skills amo ..

Students Councils to promote leadership skills among students: DEO

2 minutes ago
 Comprehensive strategy formed to tackle potential ..

Comprehensive strategy formed to tackle potential monsoon rains in Sanghar: DC

2 minutes ago
 WAPDA chairman reviews construction work at Diamer ..

WAPDA chairman reviews construction work at Diamer Basha Dam, emphasises quality ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan beat Turkmenistan to win Central Asian Vo ..

Pakistan beat Turkmenistan to win Central Asian Volleyball championship

20 minutes ago
 Health minister lauds new air ambulance service as ..

Health minister lauds new air ambulance service as 'gift from CM'

19 minutes ago
 Malala Fund welcomes Pakistan’s new plan to addr ..

Malala Fund welcomes Pakistan’s new plan to address its national education cri ..

20 minutes ago
Balochistan CM congratulates newly elected body of ..

Balochistan CM congratulates newly elected body of AEMEND

19 minutes ago
 UN has got only 12% of funds sought for war-wracke ..

UN has got only 12% of funds sought for war-wracked Sudan

19 minutes ago
 Diamer Basha Project progressing ahead as work con ..

Diamer Basha Project progressing ahead as work continues on 14 key sites

19 minutes ago
 Lawmakers suggest more tax on tobacco products to ..

Lawmakers suggest more tax on tobacco products to reduce consumption

30 minutes ago
 Police finalizes security arrangements for NA-148 ..

Police finalizes security arrangements for NA-148 by-election

21 minutes ago
 KATI welcomes reduction in POL prices

KATI welcomes reduction in POL prices

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan