IGP awards certificates to CIA, police officers

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has awarded certificates of appreciation to the CIA Lahore and Sheikhupura Police for successfully solving cases of robbery, murder and extortion

Addressing a function at the Central Police Office on Friday, he said said determination and courage of the dutiful and brave officials was a bright example, and their encouragement would inspire others and raise the spirits of the entire force.

The IGP awarded certificates of appreciation to eight teams of CIA Lahore and 10 teams of Sheikhupura Police. The teams, headed by Inspector Syed Hussain Haider, Inspector Chaudhry Faisal Sharif, ASI Muhammad Asif of CIA Lahore solved cases of serious crimes. Also, the Sheikhupura police teams busted criminals involved in dacoity, gang-rape, drug-peddling and other crimes.

Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, ASP Discipline, SPs, senior officers were also present.