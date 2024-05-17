IGP Awards Certificates To CIA, Police Officers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 07:43 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has awarded certificates of appreciation to the CIA Lahore and Sheikhupura Police for successfully solving cases of robbery, murder and extortion
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has awarded certificates of appreciation to the CIA Lahore and Sheikhupura Police for successfully solving cases of robbery, murder and extortion.
Addressing a function at the Central Police Office on Friday, he said said determination and courage of the dutiful and brave officials was a bright example, and their encouragement would inspire others and raise the spirits of the entire force.
The IGP awarded certificates of appreciation to eight teams of CIA Lahore and 10 teams of Sheikhupura Police. The teams, headed by Inspector Syed Hussain Haider, Inspector Chaudhry Faisal Sharif, ASI Muhammad Asif of CIA Lahore solved cases of serious crimes. Also, the Sheikhupura police teams busted criminals involved in dacoity, gang-rape, drug-peddling and other crimes.
Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, ASP Discipline, SPs, senior officers were also present.
Recent Stories
Students Councils to promote leadership skills among students: DEO
Comprehensive strategy formed to tackle potential monsoon rains in Sanghar: DC
WAPDA chairman reviews construction work at Diamer Basha Dam, emphasises quality ..
Pakistan beat Turkmenistan to win Central Asian Volleyball championship
Health minister lauds new air ambulance service as 'gift from CM'
Malala Fund welcomes Pakistan’s new plan to address its national education cri ..
Balochistan CM congratulates newly elected body of AEMEND
UN has got only 12% of funds sought for war-wracked Sudan
Diamer Basha Project progressing ahead as work continues on 14 key sites
Lawmakers suggest more tax on tobacco products to reduce consumption
Police finalizes security arrangements for NA-148 by-election
KATI welcomes reduction in POL prices
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Students Councils to promote leadership skills among students: DEO2 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive strategy formed to tackle potential monsoon rains in Sanghar: DC2 minutes ago
-
WAPDA chairman reviews construction work at Diamer Basha Dam, emphasises quality standards2 minutes ago
-
Health minister lauds new air ambulance service as 'gift from CM'19 minutes ago
-
Malala Fund welcomes Pakistan’s new plan to address its national education crisis20 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM congratulates newly elected body of AEMEND19 minutes ago
-
Diamer Basha Project progressing ahead as work continues on 14 key sites19 minutes ago
-
Police finalizes security arrangements for NA-148 by-election21 minutes ago
-
Torkham Border closed for pedestrians for three days21 minutes ago
-
Police officers hold ‘Khuli Kutcheri’ in mosques to resolve public complaints19 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 705 POs wanted in different cases19 minutes ago
-
Pir Muhammad Shah takes charge as DIG Sukkur19 minutes ago