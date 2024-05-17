Students Councils to promote leadership skills among students: DEO

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) School Students councils are being formed in government schools of the Punjab to promote co-curricular activities and develop leadership skills among students.

The representatives of classes 6th and above would elect the president, vice president, general secretary and finance secretary through regular elections. In this regard, the elections of students were also held in elementary and secondary schools of District Attock and Tehsil Hazro, District Education Officer (Elementary) Attock Mubashir Ahmed along with Deputy DEO Hazro Dr. Khalid Mehmood (PhD) Visited Government Boys Elementary School No.1 Hazro.

On reaching there, AEOs Abdul Majeed, Mian Adnan Asghar, Jamal Yusuf, Headmaster Muhammad Ruiz, Senior Journalist Nisar Ali Khan and students welcomed them and presented them with bouquets. DO Education Mubasher Ahmed went to the classrooms and inspected the polling, where the election staff were busy performing their duties and the students were busy in polling.

Along with the election process, the DO also went to the parties to evaluate the academic performance and asked questions to the students, who got praise by giving correct answers in a comprehensive manner.

The DO congratulated the headmaster and similarly gave instructions to promote the quality of education.

On this occasion, in a special conversation with senior journalist Nisar Ali Khan, DO Education Attock Mubasher Ahmed explained the aims and objectives of forming the students council and said that the students council would promote leadership skills in students and decision-making and management.

Matters would available, while along with this, the objectives are also to inform the students about the importance and power of vote and to teach its correct use. DO Education while appreciating the abilities of Deputy DEO Dr. Khalid Mehmood, said that in the recent educational activities, Tehsil Hazro has achieved the first position under his leadership and believed that he would continue his management in the same way for the quality and promotion of education.

Capabilities would continue to be used, candidates participating in the School Students' Council said that this is the best initiative of the Punjab government, which would help us learn a lot for practical life, while also helping in improving the school environment, education and solving the problems of students.