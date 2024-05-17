Pakistan Beat Turkmenistan To Win Central Asian Volleyball Championship
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 17, 2024 | 07:25 PM
The latest reports say that the final match scores were 21-25, 19-25, 25-20, and 14-25 in favor of Pakistan.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 17th, 2024) In an impressive display of skill and determination, Pakistan emerged victorious in the Central Asian Volleyball Championship, defeating Turkmenistan in the final with a score of 3-1.
The final match scores were 21-25, 19-25, 25-20, and 14-25 in favor of Pakistan.
Throughout the event, Pakistan remained undefeated, winning all 6 matches they played. The national team secured a total of 18 sets while losing only 3, showcasing their dominance in the championship.
