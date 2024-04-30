10,000 Fruit, Shady Trees Plantation Completed:DG PHA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has completed 10,000 shady and fruit tree plantations at different intersections and green belts of the city under the Chief Minister’s “Green Future” Project.
This was disclosed by Director General PHA, Asif Rauf Khan while planting fruit trees at Nishtar Chowk here on Tuesday.
The DG PHA said that the department was committed to making the city green and clean, adding that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Green Future Project would be made successful.
He said that the success of the Green Future Project was the need of the hour to offer a clean and beautiful city to the next generation. He said that tree plantations were being made at all intersections and green belts of the city.
Asif maintained that the plantation of 10,000 shady and fruit trees has been completed, however, efforts were being made to plant as many as possible trees in the city.
Recent Stories
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Children boxing festival held2 seconds ago
-
Seminar on protection against harassment at workplace held at SABS7 seconds ago
-
Ombudsman office’s helpline made active10 minutes ago
-
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matters13 minutes ago
-
Woman commits suicide20 minutes ago
-
President ECI stresses proactive role of Pakistan in promoting ECO tourism20 minutes ago
-
DC expresses dismay over fake surveillance against dengue20 minutes ago
-
Business Facilitation Centre issues 767 NOCs30 minutes ago
-
Kaspersky unveils crucial cybersecurity measures on World Password Day30 minutes ago
-
Performance of population welfare staff reviewed40 minutes ago
-
UoS holds photography exhibition to mark World Labour Day40 minutes ago
-
One killed, 6 injured in cylinder blast in Karachi40 minutes ago