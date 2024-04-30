Open Menu

10,000 Fruit, Shady Trees Plantation Completed:DG PHA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has completed 10,000 shady and fruit tree plantations at different intersections and green belts of the city under the Chief Minister’s “Green Future” Project.

This was disclosed by Director General PHA, Asif Rauf Khan while planting fruit trees at Nishtar Chowk here on Tuesday.

The DG PHA said that the department was committed to making the city green and clean, adding that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Green Future Project would be made successful.

He said that the success of the Green Future Project was the need of the hour to offer a clean and beautiful city to the next generation. He said that tree plantations were being made at all intersections and green belts of the city.

Asif maintained that the plantation of 10,000 shady and fruit trees has been completed, however, efforts were being made to plant as many as possible trees in the city.

