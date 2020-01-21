UrduPoint.com
1042 Flour Outlets, 42 Truck Points Set Up In Division In Sargodha

1042 flour outlets, 42 truck points set up in division in Sargodha

Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Farah Masoomd said that there was no shortage of Flour whereas it was being sold at Rs. 805 per 20 kilogram bag everywhere in Sargodha division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Farah Masoomd said that there was no shortage of Flour whereas it was being sold at Rs. 805 per 20 kilogram bag everywhere in Sargodha division.

Addressing a meeting of Flour Supply here at Conference Hall on Monday the Commissioner Dr. FARAH said that the food department has set up 1042 outlets and 42 Trucking points of flour so as to fulfill the need of the people adding that all the 3 2 Flour Mills of Sargodha Division were producing flour up to the demand.

The meeting was attended by the deputy commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh, ADC Shoaib Ali, Assistant Commissioner Aisha Ghazanfar, Assistant director Food, DFC while the DCs of Mianwali, Bhakhar and Khushab attended the meeting through video link.

Commissioner has directed the administration for taking strict action against the black marketers, profiteers and adulterers and to stop the illegal inter-provincial transportation of wheat. Dr.

Farah Masood has also directed for checking monitoring the stock of wheat and productive capacity at Flour Machines and Mills. On this occasion the DCs of Minawali, Sargodha, Khushab and Bhakhar have briefed about the availability and monitoring system.

Food Department briefed the Commissioner that there was 247531 Metric ton of wheat in the stores of food department of which 88035 metric ton of Sargodha; 33115 metric ton of Khushab, 25000 metric ton of Mianwali and above 1, 00,000 metric wheat was still stocked in Bhakhar district.

