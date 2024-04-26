Open Menu

13 Outlets Sealed For Violating Hepatitis Preventive SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2024 | 08:37 PM

As many as 13 shops were sealed over violations of Hepatitis preventive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Friday

Head of the Localized Hepatitis Elimination and Prevention Programme(LHEAP) Dr Ansar Ishaq told the media that during checking in the Bokra road area 13 outlets including 11 Barber shops, one dental clinic including tyre shop sealed as their workers tested positive for Hepatitis.

The required vaccination was also done while an awareness session organized for the local community to apprise them about the dangers of the deadly virus he added.

Dr Ansar said that the increasing trend of the fatal disease was alarming which can be averted by taking preventive measures.

He said that under the LHEAP project, free-of-cost testing and treatment facilities were being provided to the patients in the selected union councils (UC's).

More Stories From Pakistan