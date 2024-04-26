13 Outlets Sealed For Violating Hepatitis Preventive SOPs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2024 | 08:37 PM
As many as 13 shops were sealed over violations of Hepatitis preventive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Friday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) As many as 13 shops were sealed over violations of Hepatitis preventive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Friday.
Head of the Localized Hepatitis Elimination and Prevention Programme(LHEAP) Dr Ansar Ishaq told the media that during checking in the Bokra road area 13 outlets including 11 Barber shops, one dental clinic including tyre shop sealed as their workers tested positive for Hepatitis.
The required vaccination was also done while an awareness session organized for the local community to apprise them about the dangers of the deadly virus he added.
Dr Ansar said that the increasing trend of the fatal disease was alarming which can be averted by taking preventive measures.
He said that under the LHEAP project, free-of-cost testing and treatment facilities were being provided to the patients in the selected union councils (UC's).
Recent Stories
UAF to ink MoU with Ethiopian universities
Scouts playing exemplary role in serving humanity: Dr Iqrar
Punjab Police cricket honored with shields, medals & CCI certificates
Bugti issues directives to operate circular road parking plaza
PML-N to become more strong under Nawaz Sharif: Rana Sanaullah
300 raids conducted on hideous of drug-dealers
IP rights crucial in achieving SDG : Jam Kamal
Commissioner urges effective action against electricity theft
PAK-EPA's clean lab boosts environmental analysis capabilities with advanced ICP ..
Romania court opens way for start of influencer Tate's trial
Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) delegation visits WSSCA
FBR’s data protection efforts commended by OECD assessment team
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UAF to ink MoU with Ethiopian universities6 minutes ago
-
Scouts playing exemplary role in serving humanity: Dr Iqrar5 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police cricket honored with shields, medals & CCI certificates5 minutes ago
-
Bugti issues directives to operate circular road parking plaza5 minutes ago
-
PML-N to become more strong under Nawaz Sharif: Rana Sanaullah5 minutes ago
-
300 raids conducted on hideous of drug-dealers5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner urges effective action against electricity theft7 minutes ago
-
PAK-EPA's clean lab boosts environmental analysis capabilities with advanced ICP-OES instrument7 minutes ago
-
Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) delegation visits WSSCA5 minutes ago
-
MoU was signed between Punjab Police, KIPS education system10 minutes ago
-
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan meets HCBA Multan delegation5 minutes ago
-
Character building imperative for promotion of tolerance: Punjab governor5 minutes ago