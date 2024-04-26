Commissioner urges effective action against electricity theft

The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Ali Qureshi on Friday directed the HESCO officials to nominate their focal persons in all the districts of the division so that effective legal action could be taken against the electricity thieves

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Ali Qureshi on Friday directed the HESCO officials to nominate their focal persons in all the districts of the division so that effective legal action could be taken against the electricity thieves.

He also directed Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of the division to remain in close contact with the HESCO . He was presiding over a meeting regarding electricity theft at his main office here at shahbaz building Hyderabad on Friday.

The Commissioner asked DC to cooperate with the HESCO officers and help them in removal of illegal power connections and recovery of outstanding dues. He underlined the need of improving recovery process from consumers related to industries, agriculture and submit the report in this regard.

The DC Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi informed the meeting that 996 FIRs had been lodged in two circles of HESCO adding that further cooperation of the police was needed in this regard.

The HESCO representatives informed the meeting that the officers of the department were facing difficulties and legal complications for registration of FIRs against electricity thieves.

They assured that the operation against electricity theft would remain continued, while efforts were being made to control agriculture and industrial losses. DC of the division gave a detailed briefing regarding the implementation of the decisions made by the Enforcement Committee regarding recovery, electricity theft and line losses and details of FIRs.

The DC Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, Superintendent Engineer HESCO and FIA officials attended the meeting while other Deputy Commissioners and concerned officers of the division attended the meeting through video link.