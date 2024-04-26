Commissioner Urges Effective Action Against Electricity Theft
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2024 | 08:35 PM
The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Ali Qureshi on Friday directed the HESCO officials to nominate their focal persons in all the districts of the division so that effective legal action could be taken against the electricity thieves
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Ali Qureshi on Friday directed the HESCO officials to nominate their focal persons in all the districts of the division so that effective legal action could be taken against the electricity thieves.
He also directed Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of the division to remain in close contact with the HESCO . He was presiding over a meeting regarding electricity theft at his main office here at shahbaz building Hyderabad on Friday.
The Commissioner asked DC to cooperate with the HESCO officers and help them in removal of illegal power connections and recovery of outstanding dues. He underlined the need of improving recovery process from consumers related to industries, agriculture and submit the report in this regard.
The DC Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi informed the meeting that 996 FIRs had been lodged in two circles of HESCO adding that further cooperation of the police was needed in this regard.
The HESCO representatives informed the meeting that the officers of the department were facing difficulties and legal complications for registration of FIRs against electricity thieves.
They assured that the operation against electricity theft would remain continued, while efforts were being made to control agriculture and industrial losses. DC of the division gave a detailed briefing regarding the implementation of the decisions made by the Enforcement Committee regarding recovery, electricity theft and line losses and details of FIRs.
The DC Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, Superintendent Engineer HESCO and FIA officials attended the meeting while other Deputy Commissioners and concerned officers of the division attended the meeting through video link.
Recent Stories
UAF to ink MoU with Ethiopian universities
Scouts playing exemplary role in serving humanity: Dr Iqrar
Punjab Police cricket honored with shields, medals & CCI certificates
Bugti issues directives to operate circular road parking plaza
PML-N to become more strong under Nawaz Sharif: Rana Sanaullah
300 raids conducted on hideous of drug-dealers
IP rights crucial in achieving SDG : Jam Kamal
PAK-EPA's clean lab boosts environmental analysis capabilities with advanced ICP ..
Romania court opens way for start of influencer Tate's trial
Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) delegation visits WSSCA
13 outlets sealed for violating Hepatitis preventive SOPs
FBR’s data protection efforts commended by OECD assessment team
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UAF to ink MoU with Ethiopian universities4 minutes ago
-
Scouts playing exemplary role in serving humanity: Dr Iqrar3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police cricket honored with shields, medals & CCI certificates3 minutes ago
-
Bugti issues directives to operate circular road parking plaza3 minutes ago
-
PML-N to become more strong under Nawaz Sharif: Rana Sanaullah3 minutes ago
-
300 raids conducted on hideous of drug-dealers3 minutes ago
-
PAK-EPA's clean lab boosts environmental analysis capabilities with advanced ICP-OES instrument6 minutes ago
-
Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) delegation visits WSSCA3 minutes ago
-
13 outlets sealed for violating Hepatitis preventive SOPs3 minutes ago
-
MoU was signed between Punjab Police, KIPS education system8 minutes ago
-
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan meets HCBA Multan delegation3 minutes ago
-
Character building imperative for promotion of tolerance: Punjab governor3 minutes ago